NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 4

Tuesday has 10 games scheduled, including six in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. EST window, one starting at 8:00 p.m., two getting underway at 9:00 p.m. and one beginning at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Anaheim), Colorado (vs. Pittsburgh), Buffalo (vs. San Jose) and Tampa Bay (vs. Columbus) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Sharks-Sabres, Blue Jackets-Lightning, Penguins-Avalanche and Ducks-Oilers matchups is 6.5 goals, while the Hurricanes-Red Wings contest expects 6.0 goals, and the rest of the games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at NYI ($7,900): Philadelphia snapped Hellebuyck's eight-game winning streak Saturday, but the Winnipeg netminder was superb in the contest, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 shootout defeat. Hellebuyck has a 1.87 GAA and a .928 save percentage in his past nine starts.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. NSH ($7,900): Swayman has gone winless in his last five outings (0-3-2) but has stopped 39 of 42 shots in his past two defeats. He's a solid candidate to get back into the win column in a matchup between struggling teams. Nashville is tied for last in the league with 2.53 goals per game despite having the sixth-most shots per game (29.7).

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. NSH ($9,300): Pastrnak's 17-game point streak ended in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota, but he registered five shots and logged 25:18 of playing time. He should return to the scoresheet against the Predators on Tuesday. Pastrnak has 15 goals on 78 shots and 33 points in his last 18 appearances. He has three goals and two helpers in his past four outings versus Nashville.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. ANA ($8,200): Draisaitl has nine goals and seven assists across his 11-game point spree. He has added 46 shots and six power-play points (four goals, two assists) during that span. Draisaitl has accounted for six markers and six helpers over a six-game point streak against the Ducks, including three goals on eight shots in two contests this campaign.

Sebastian Aho, CAR at DET ($6,800): Aho has six goals and two assists in seven games going into Tuesday's action. He has lit the lamp in three straight games, recording 13 shots. Aho has two goals and five points in his last two outings versus Detroit.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Devils

Roope Hintz (C - $6,000), Jason Robertson (W - $7,300), Logan Stankoven (W - $3,900)

Hintz has two goals and nine assists during his four-game point streak, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside. Roberson has five goals and four helpers across a four-game point spree. Stankoven is riding a three-game point streak, collecting two goals and two helpers.

The top line of Dallas is an affordable stack with plenty of offensive upside for Tuesday's slate.

Avalanche vs. Penguins

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,000), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,100), Martin Necas (W - $7,100)

Due to three multi-point performances, MacKinnon has compiled three goals and eight helpers in six games heading into Tuesday night's action. Lehkonen has accumulated three goals on 17 shots and two assists in his last six outings. Necas has three goals on 17 shots and eight points in the past six contests, including four helpers in two appearances entering Tuesday's tilt.

Colorado's top line could fill the stat sheet on Tuesday. Pittsburgh has surrendered the second-most goals per game (3.62) and the fifth-most shots per game (30.3) in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. NJD ($6,100): Harley has produced three goals, nine helpers, 17 shots, 11 blocks and six power-play points (one goal, five assists) in his last 10 outings. He has five assists, including three with the man advantage, and five shots during his three-game point streak. Harley has one goal and four points in three previous meetings against the Devils.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA at EDM ($4,900): LaCombe has contributed two goals and four assists across his five-game point spree. He has added 12 shots, eight blocks and one power-play helper over that stretch. LaCombe has one goal, one assist and seven shots in two contests versus the Oilers this campaign.

