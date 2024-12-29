NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has three games scheduled, including one starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. NY Rangers), Winnipeg (vs. Nashville) and Seattle (vs. Utah) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Predators-Jets matchup is 6.5 goals, while the other two contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. NYR ($8,200): Bobrovsky has gone 7-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .914 save percentage over his last nine outings. He has won three of his past four starts versus the Rangers, including a 24-save performance in a 3-1 victory on October 24.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA at SEA ($7,900): Vejmelka has posted a record of 5-2-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .921 save percentage in eight appearances going into Monday night's action. He has won six out of 10 road outings this season, earning a 1.91 GAA and a .929 save percentage over that span.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. NYR ($7,600): Barkov is due for a bounce-back effort after going pointless in his last two outings. He had six goals and 14 points in 11 games before his recent mini-slump. Barkov has earned three goals and five assists in his past four appearances versus the Rangers.

Jonathan Marchessault, NSH at WPG ($6,500): Marchessault has eight goals and five assists during his eight-game point spree. He has lit the lamp in five straight contests, scoring six times on 12 shots heading into Monday's matchup. Marchessault had one goal, an assist and six shots in Nashville's 4-1 win over Winnipeg on November 23.

Steven Stamkos NSH at WPG ($6,100): Stamkos has four goals on 15 shots and five helpers across his last eight contests. He has been held off the scoresheet in only one game during that stretch. Stamkos potted a goal on three shots in a 4-1 victory over the Jets on November 23.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. UTA ($4,500): Wright has five assists and nine shots in seven games entering Monday night's slate. He had six goals over a nine-game span beforehand and should find the back of the net again soon, giving him some under-the-radar upside.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Predators

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,800), Kyle Connor (W - $8,800), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,700)

Scheifele has amassed six goals, four assists and 13 shots in his past five outings. Connor has six goals on 23 shots and seven helpers during his six-game point streak. Vilardi has three goals, seven helpers and 13 shots in his last six matches. He has seven power-play points (three goals, four assists) during that period.

Winnipeg's top line has been firing on all cylinders, and the trio should stay hot versus Nashville on Monday.

Panthers vs. Rangers

Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,700), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,800) Sam Bennett (C - $6,700)

Tkachuk has three goals, five points and 17 shots in his last six outings. Verhaeghe had five goals and 14 points in 13 outings before his recent four-game pointless skid. Bennett has gone four straight games without a point but had four goals and five helpers in 11 appearances before that.

Florida's second line has struggled lately, but New York has surrendered five or more goals five times in 12 games going into Monday's meeting. Tkachuk, Verhaeghe and Bennett combined for two goals, one helper and 12 shots in a 3-1 triumph over the Rangers on October 24.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA at SEA ($6,200: Sergachev has been all over the scoresheet since late November, compiling four goals and 11 assists in his last 16 games. He has failed to earn a point in only four contests during that span. Sergachev has one goal, four helpers (three on the power play), eight shots and 15 blocks in his past five outings.

Adam Fox, NYR at FLA ($6,000): Fox has two assists, 11 shots and five blocks in four games heading into Monday's slate. He earned a helper, two shots and one block in the Rangers' 3-1 loss to Florida on October 24. Fox has three goals on 25 shots and 10 points in 11 previous meetings with the Panthers.

