NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has two games scheduled, with one starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and the other beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. San Jose) is a massive favorite on the Moneyline, while Los Angeles (vs. Vegas) is slightly favored. The Over/Under for both matchups is 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SJS ($8,800): With limited options, Hellebuyck could be worth the hefty salary investment. He has stopped 149 of 163 shots during his six-game winning streak and has emerged victorious in two previous outings versus the Sharks this season. San Jose will also play in the second half of a back-to-back after visiting Calgary on Sunday.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. VGK ($7,800): Kuemper has won his last three starts, stopping 69 of 77 shots. He has a 9-1-1 record with a 2.08 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 11 games at home this season. On Oct. 30, Kuemper stopped 23 shots in a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tomas Hertl, VGK at LAK ($6,800): Hertl has found the back of the net in consecutive games heading into Monday's slate. He has a power-play marker and seven shots across that period. Hertl has amassed two goals, five points and five shots in two matches versus the Kings this season.

Adrian Kempe, LAK vs. VGK ($6,600): Kempe has one goal, a helper and 13 shots in his last three appearances. He has reached the scoresheet in five of his past six contests against Vegas, collecting two goals, five assists and 14 shots.

Tyler Toffoli, SJS at WPG ($6,300): Toffoli has four goals on 23 shots and four assists during his six-game point streak. He has registered two goals and two assists in two multi-point efforts versus Winnipeg this season. Toffoli has amassed 14 goals and 26 points in 34 appearances versus the Jets.

Phillip Danault, LAK vs. VGK ($5,600): Danault has one goal and six assists in his last five appearances. He has five helpers and nine shots on target during his three-game point streak. Danault has eight goals and 14 points in 17 previous meetings with Vegas.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. SJS ($5,200): Perfetti has compiled one goal and seven assists over his six-game point spree. During that stretch, he has eight shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists). Perfetti has generated two goals on eight shots and three helpers in two games versus San Jose this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets vs. Sharks

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,600), Kyle Connor (W - $8,600), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $7,300)

Scheifele has notched four goals and 10 points in his last seven contests. He has added two power-play tallies and seven shots during that time. Connor has four goals (one shorthanded), 28 shots and six assists (two power play) in his past seven outings. Vilardi has four goals on nine shots in two games going into Monday's action.

Winnipeg's top line should remain hot offensively versus the Sharks on Monday. San Jose has struggled mightily defensively, and the team has allowed the most goals in the league. Scheifele, Connor and Vilardi have compiled four goals and 12 points in two games against the Sharks this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. SJS ($6,400): Morrissey participated in Sunday's optional practice and could return from an illness versus San Jose on Monday. He has generated two goals, two assists (one power play), seven shots and nine blocks in his last five appearances. Winnipeg has the best power play in the league, and Morrissey will be on the top unit if he's healthy.

Drew Doughty, LAK vs. VGK ($5,900): Doughty filled the stat sheet with one goal, two assists, one shot and four blocks in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah. He has a goal, one helper and eight shots in his last four appearances against Vegas.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.