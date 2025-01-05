NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games scheduled, including two in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and one starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

New Jersey (at Seattle), Washington (at Buffalo), Vancouver (at Montreal) and Colorado (vs. Florida) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Capitals-Sabres, Canucks-Canadiens and Panthers-Avalanche matchups is 6.5 goals, while the Devils-Kraken contest anticipates 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, NJD at SEA ($7,900): Markstrom has plenty of bounce-back appeal following consecutive losses against the slumping Kraken. He had a 9-0-1 record with a .933 save percentage and two shutouts before his recent struggles. Markstrom has nine wins, a 2.22 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 15 previous road outings.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at BUF ($7,800): Lindgren finds himself in a similar situation, with one win in his last five appearances after emerging victorious in four straight contests. He has posted wins in seven of his 12 road starts this campaign with a 2.68 GAA. Lindgren is a good bet to get back on track versus the struggling Sabres.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Alex Ovechkin, WSH at BUF ($8,700): Ovechkin has four goals on 25 shots and one assist in five games since returning to the lineup from a fractured fibula. He has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine outings versus Buffalo, collecting six goals and six assists.

Jack Hughes, NJD at SEA ($8,200): Hughes is long past due for a breakout performance. He has two assists and 22 shots on target in his last five contests. He had four goals, 10 points and 25 shots in six outings before his recent dry spell. Hughes has five helpers, six points and 20 shots in five previous meetings against Seattle.

Dylan Strome, WSH af BUF ($6,500): Strome can be rostered by himself or stacked with Ovechkin. The 27-year-old Strome has one goal, five assists and 12 shots in his past five appearances. He has amassed four goals and four helpers in his last seven outings against the Sabres.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Panthers

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,100), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,600), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,800)

MacKinnon has one goal, 14 assists and 23 shots during his seven-game point streak. Rantanen has eight goals, 14 helpers and 35 shots across his 13-game point spree. Lehkonen has four goals on 11 shots in his past four outings.

Colorado's first line combined for five assists and six points in the team's 7-4 win over Florida on November 23rd. The Avalanche have scored four or more goals on six occasions over the last seven games.

Capitals at Sabres

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $5,800), Tom Wilson (W - $6,400), Aliaksei Protas (W - $6,100)

Dubois has one goal, eight assists and 17 shots in his last nine appearances. He has three assists and nine shots during his three-game point streak. Wilson has three goals on 15 shots and three helpers in his past five outings, including two goals and three assists over his three-game point spree. Protas has six goals, seven points and 14 shots in eight contests going into Monday night's action.

Washington's second line has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate. Buffalo has surrendered the sixth-most goals per game (3.40) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at MTL ($6,900): Hughes practiced Sunday and worked on the top power-play unit, which could lead to a return to the lineup versus Montreal on Monday. Before missing four games due to injury, he had four goals on 43 shots and 23 points in 15 contests. Hughes has 17 assists and 34 shots in 17 previous meetings against Montreal.

Jakob Chychrun, WSH at BUF ($6,500): Chychrun has filled the stat sheet with two goals, four assists, 16 shots and five blocks in the last five games. He ranks third among blueliners this season with 11 goals through 34 appearances. Chychrun has four goals on 19 shots and six points in his past five outings versus Buffalo.

