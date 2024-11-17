NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has six games on the docket, including three puck drops in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, one starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Boston (vs. Columbus), Edmonton (vs. Montreal) and Dallas (vs. Anaheim) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Avalanche-Flyers, Oilers-Canadiens and Red Wings-Sharks matchups are set for 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, DET at SJS ($7,600): Talbot has performed well this season, recording a mark of 5-3-1 with one shutout, a 2.42 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He has been excellent in his last five outings, posting a .941 save percentage and earning three wins.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at UTA ($7,300): Lindgren will probably get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Logan Thompson played in Sunday's 5-2 win over Vegas. The Capitals have gone 2-0 in the second game of back-to-backs in 2024-25. Utah has a 2-3-1 record in November while being shut out twice. Lindgren has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at MTL ($8,100): Draisaitl has four straight multi-point efforts, registering four goals and four assists. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and 13 shots on net during that span. Draisaitl has amassed 13 goals and 33 points in 26 games against the Canadiens.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at PHI ($6,700): Lehkonen has three goals, six points and 16 shots through six games this season. He has two goals on eight shots and one assist in his last two outings versus Philadelphia.

Mason Marchment, DAL vs. ANA ($6,200): Marchment has four goals on eight shots and five assists during his three-game multi-point streak. He notched one goal, one helper and five shots in two outings versus the Ducks last campaign.

Lucas Raymond, DET at SJS ($6,200): Raymond has produced one goal, seven helpers (six on the power play) and 15 shots in eight games going into Monday night's action. He had one goal, five points and two shots in two meetings with the Sharks last season.

Matvei Michkov, PHI vs. COL ($5,800): Michkov has produced two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. He has two power-play helpers and seven shots during that period.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Canadiens

Connor McDavid (C - $8,700), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,200), Zach Hyman ($5,900)

McDavid has four goals and seven assists during his four-game point streak while adding three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and 24 shots. Nugent-Hopkins has three helpers (one on the power play) and seven shots across his last four appearances. Hyman has three goals, seven points and 17 shots in his last eight outings heading into Monday's slate.

Edmonton's top line is a good bet for more offensive success on Monday. Montreal has surrendered the second-most goals per game (3.89) and the eighth-most shots against per game (30.2) this season.

Capitals at Hockey Club

Alex Ovechkin (W - $7,900), Dylan Strome (C - $7,800), Aliaksei Protas (W - $6,100)

Ovechkin has compiled eight goals, 15 points and 34 shots in his last nine outings. He has two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak. Strome has collected two goals, 13 helpers and 13 shots in his last nine games. He has one goal and four helpers during his current three-game point spree. Protas has five goals, 11 points and 13 shots in his past nine matches.

Washington's top line has been firing on all cylinders, and the trio should continue to roll offensively on Monday. Utah has allowed 3.29 goals per game (23rd overall) in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MTL vs. EDM ($5,800): Matheson has one goal, two assists, five shots and five blocked shots in his last three appearances. He could be a solid value play on Monday. Matheson has four helpers and 11 shots in his past six outings against the Oilers.

Jakob Chychrun, WSH at UTA ($5,300): Chychrun has two goals, one assist, five shots and three blocks across his last three contests. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate.

