NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have seven games on the docket tonight, and the action is fairly well spread out with two 7:00 p.m. ET starts, one at 7:30 p.m. ET, one at 8:00 p.m. ET, one at 9:00 p.m. ET and two 10:00 p.m. games. Here are my DFS recommendations for FanDuel.

SLATE PREVIEW

One of tonight's most interesting games will be the Rangers hosting the Jets. Winnipeg now holds the record for the most wins through 15 games with its 14-1-0 start. Their dominance over that stretch has been near total. Winnipeg leads the league offensively with 4.47 goals per game and defensively with 2.07 goals allowed per game, plus the Jets' 41.9 percent conversion rate on the power play is insane. Still, if anyone can stand up to the Jets, the Rangers' well-balanced roster seems up to the task. While New York isn't off to a historic start, its 9-3-1 record is nothing to sneeze at. The Rangers are one of the few teams who come close to the Jets defensively, allowing just 2.31 goals per game, so perhaps New York can handle the Jets' red-hot attack.

GOALIES

Kevin Lankinen, VAN vs. CAL ($8,000): Lankinen is coming off a terrible start against Edmonton in which he allowed seven goals on 27 shots, but he's been solid this campaign, so I'm looking for him to rebound. It helps that he's set to face the Flames, who rank 20th offensively with 2.81 goals per game and have managed a mere 2.17 goals per game over their past 12 tilts. Lankinen has a 7-1-2 record, 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage across 10 appearances in 2024-25.

Anthony Stolarz, TOR vs. OTT ($7,600): The Senators have been one of the tougher offensive teams overall, but they're going through a quiet patch, managing just 2.00 goals per game through five outings this month. Meanwhile, Stolarz has been great in 2024-25, posting a 6-2-2 record, 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage through six appearances. He's also shown no signs of slowing down, stopping 81 out of 84 shots (.964 save percentage) over his past three starts.

VALUE PLAYS

Pavel Zacha, BOS at STL ($4,300): Zacha set a career-high with 59 points (21 goals) in 78 regular-season outings in 2023-24, but he endured a prolonged slump this year from October 12th to November 5th in which he was limited to an assist in 12 outings, which has skewed down his overall numbers. It seems he's come out the other end of it, though, providing two goals and three points across his past two appearances. Zacha's on Boston's first line and top power-play unit, so he's far better positioned to produce than most forwards in this price range.

Simon Holmstrom, NYI at EDM ($4,000): Holmstrom isn't a major offensive threat, but he does have his productive stretches, and he's going through one right now. The 23-year-old has two goals and five points across his past five appearances, including his first two career points with the man advantage. Given his low price, he's not a bad bet while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kraken vs Blue Jackets

Matty Beniers (C - $5,600), Jared McCann (W - $7,200), Jordan Eberle (W - $5,800)

I skew towards recommending lines that are hot for obvious reasons, but this is an exception to that. McCann has provided two goals and three points across Seattle's past two games, but Beniers has been held off the scoresheet in three of his past four appearances while Eberle is on a five-game point drought.

I like this line because it's relatively affordable – McCann is the priciest part of it, but with seven goals and 17 points through 15 appearances, he's worth it – and they'll be facing the Blue Jackets, who rank 28th defensively with 3.50 goals allowed per game. They're even worse in November, surrendering 4.80 goals per game through five tilts. The struggle of their adversary creates a scenario where McCann and Co. could perform far better than their price point.

Panthers vs. Devils

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,500), Sam Reinhart (W - $8,400), Evan Rodrigues (W - $4,700)

Still, there is something to be said about riding the hot hand, and if that's what you want, you won't find a better option tonight than the Panthers' top line.

Barkov has been unreal since returning from a lower-body injury, supplying two goals and 11 points across his past five appearances. It helps that he's playing alongside Reinhart, who is on a seven-game point streak in which he's provided six goals and 11 points. Reinhart is up to 23 points, including 11 markers. Rodrigues doesn't have nearly as impressive season numbers (four goals, nine points in 15 outings), but he's entering Tuesday's tilt riding a four-game scoring streak in which he's provided three goals and six points, making him a fantastic value play.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. CAL ($7,200): Hughes is on a four-game scoring streak, collecting a goal and seven points in that span. That brings him up to three goals and 15 points through 13 outings in 2024-25. Hughes finished the 2023-24 regular season with 92 points, which is incredible for anyone, especially a defenseman, and it's entirely feasible for the 25-year-old to produce a similar total in 2024-25.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at FLA ($6,500): Although Hamilton was held off the scoresheet over his first six games of 2024-25, that initial cold stretch is well behind him. The 31-year-old has a goal and 12 points over his past 12 outings and has been held off the scoresheet just three times in that span. The power play has been an important part of his success – six of his 12 points have come with the man advantage.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. OTT ($6,100): Rielly has been somewhat hot-and-cold in the early portion of the 2024-25 campaign, and right now he's on a hot streak, supplying a goal and six points across his past three outings. That's pushed him up to four goals and 12 points in 16 outings in 2024-25, which isn't far off from his 2023-24 regular season pace of 58 points in 72 appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.