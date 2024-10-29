NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 29

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a week that was built around two packed days of hockey (16 games last Tuesday and 14 last Saturday), the action is far more spread out for the final nights of October. After eight games were on the docket Monday, we have another seven ahead of us tonight. Here are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

San Jose is the only team playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so every other squad is rested. The Islanders and the Kings are scheduled to play again on Wednesday, though, so that might influence those teams' lineup decisions tonight. It's also worth noting that six of Tuesday's clashes are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET or earlier, so even those on the East Coast should have a good idea of how their lineup has performed before they go to bed.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, LAK at SJS ($8,100): Kuemper has a poor 3.20 GAA and .897 save percentage through four outings, but those numbers are weighed down by his disastrous start on October 14 in which he surrendered eight goals on 41 shots. He's otherwise allowed two or fewer goals in each of his three other appearances this season. Although the Sharks did earn a 5-4 overtime win against Utah on Monday, San Jose is still just 1-7-2 and ranks 30th offensively with 2.30 goals per game, so this figures to be a very favorable matchup for Kuemper.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. ANA ($7,900): Sorokin is one of the league's better goaltenders, and he's off to a strong start with a 2-1-1 record, 1.74 GAA and .936 save percentage across four appearances in 2024-25. He has a good chance to extend that run against Anaheim, which ranks 31st offensively with 2.25 goals per game.

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN at PIT ($7,400): This should be a special night for Fleury, who is gearing up for what will likely be his last start in Pittsburgh. At the age of 39, Fleury's best days are behind him, but he's still capable of good starts as demonstrated in Thursday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay in which he stopped 24 out of 26 shots. Like Fleury, Pittsburgh is still capable of having a good game, but the greatest moments of the Sidney Crosby-led Penguins are likely all in the past. Pittsburgh is 3-6-1 after losing its last five games, so this appears to be a favorable matchup for the 5-1-2 Wild.

VALUE PLAYS

Kirby Dach, MON vs. SEA ($4,900): Dach got off to a slow start to the season with just one point (an assist) across his first six appearances, but he's hit his stride with his active three-game point streak in which he's recorded a goal and three assists. Dach has never recorded more than 38 points in a single campaign, but injuries have been a major part of that. If he can stay healthy this season, then it wouldn't be out of the question for Dach to surpass his offensive career highs by a meaningful margin.

Will Cuylle, NYR at WAS ($4,800): Cuylle established himself with the Rangers last year as a physical forward who chipped in a bit offensively. Primarily a member of the third line, the 22-year-old is still playing with that physical edge, but he's doing far more with the puck, supplying two goals and seven points through eight appearances in 2024-25. Cuylle probably won't be able to maintain that scoring pace, especially because he doesn't have a power-play role, but he's worth selecting while he's hot.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR at WAS ($4,200): It would be understandable if Kakko looked at Alexis Lafreniere's recently signed seven-year, $52.15 million contract extension with envy. Through 2022-23, the two Rangers forwards were in a similar position as promising young forwards who hadn't managed to live up to expectations. However, while Kakko had a rough 2023-24 campaign, Lafreniere took a major step forward that led to his big payday. Kakko will have a tough time following in Lafreniere's footsteps given Kakko is serving primarily on the third line, but he's holding his own so far with a goal and six points through eight appearances.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild at Penguins

Marco Rossi (C - $5,900), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,200), Mats Zuccarello (W - $7,300)

Pittsburgh's goaltending has been a major part of the Penguins' early issues – the team is tied for 30th defensively with 4.20 goals allowed per game. Penguins fans might pine for the days when Fleury was in net while watching tonight's game, especially if Kaprizov performs like he has recently. The 27-year-old winger has four goals and 15 points through eight appearances this season and is entering tonight's action on a five-game multi-point streak.

His linemates haven't been nearly as productive, but they've held their own. Zuccarello and Rossi have eight and seven points, respectively, through eight outings in 2024-25.

Bruins vs. Flyers

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,200), David Pastrnak (W - $9,000), Pavel Zacha (W - $5,000)

This one is a risk because this trio hasn't played up to expectations yet. Pastrnak has done his part with six goals and eight points through nine appearances, but Lindholm and Zacha have just five and three points, respectively. Still, the talent is there, and this game is a great opportunity for them to gel.

The Flyers rank at the bottom of the league defensively with 4.44 goals allowed per game. Pastrnak also tends to shine against Philadelphia. He's collected 26 goals and 43 points across 31 career regular-season outings versus the Flyers – that's more goals than he's scored against any other franchise.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MON vs. SEA ($6,600): Matheson set a career-high in 2023-24 with 62 points in 82 outings, and he's on course to have a similar level of production this year with eight assists through nine appearances. Matheson has been steady, recording at least one point in six of his past seven games.

Brandt Clarke, LAK at SJS ($6,200): Drew Doughty started the campaign on long-term injured reserve because of an ankle injury, which led to Brandt Clarke receiving a role on the top power-play unit. The 21-year-old Clarke has been making the most of that opportunity, providing a goal and seven points in nine outings this year, including four points with the man advantage.

Philip Broberg, STL at OTT ($5,100): After getting infrequent opportunities with Edmonton over the past few years, Broberg is serving in a top-four capacity with the Blues after signing an offer sheet over the summer. Although Broberg's $4,580,917 cap hit is quite a bit given his relatively short NHL resume, he's been more than worth St. Louis' investment thus far, providing two goals and seven points in nine outings.

