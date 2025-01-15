NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There were a staggering 13 games Tuesday and another 13 will be featured Thursday, so unsurprisingly, tonight's schedule is light. We have just two games on the docket, one that starts a little early for a weekday – the Sabres will host Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET – as well as an 8:30 p.m. ET start in which the Wild host Edmonton.

SLATE PREVIEW

All four teams are rested going into tonight's action, but Edmonton is in the first half of a back-to-back set, which might impact its lineup decisions. The Oilers are also one of the hottest teams in the league after winning six of their past seven games.

GOALIE

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at BUF ($8,000): There isn't any option I like tonight in terms of goaltenders. Filip Gustavsson ($8,300) is fantastic, but he's up against a great red-hot offensive force in Edmonton. Stuart Skinner ($7,700) is inconsistent, and the Wild are a strong squad. Then there's Kochetkov. His .901 save percentage leaves plenty to be desired, but he gets plenty of support from Carolina, which has led to him securing a 16-9-2 record and a 2.54 GAA. Things haven't worked out as well for Kochetkov recently, leading to him allowing at least three goals in six of his past seven appearances. However, Carolina is still the healthy favorite against Buffalo, which is why I'm ultimately recommending him over Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen ($7,400), who is also cold.

VALUE PLAY

Jordan Staal, CAR at BUF ($4,800): The 36-year-old is typically not known for his offensive contributions, but he's provided an incredible five goals and eight points across his past five appearances. He's up to nine goals and 23 points in 44 outings, which gives him a shot at reaching the 40-point mark for the first time since 2017-18, though his hot streak has skewed his scoring pace.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Wild

Leon Draisaitl (C - $9,000), Viktor Arvidsson (W - $5,700), Vasily Podkolzin (W - $4,300)

Draisaitl is part of the reason I don't want to play Wild goaltender Gustavsson. In addition to Draisaitl having another great campaign (31 goals, 33 assists), he's also been held off the scoresheet just once across his past 18 games, supplying a phenomenal 14 goals and 32 points in that span.

His linemates haven't been nearly as effective in terms of offense, but Arvidsson has held his own recently with three goals and eight points across his past 10 appearances. Podkolzin has just five goals and 16 points in 43 outings in 2024-25. Given there aren't a lot of options tonight, you could consider taking him anyway for his favorable linemates and low price.

You could also consider grabbing Connor McDavid (C - $8,800) if you can work him into your budget, as McDavid and Draisaitl are a fantastic combination. Although the duo isn't on the same line, coach Kris Knoblauch tends to include even-strength shifts where they're together in addition to the time they share on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. CAR ($6,900): If I recommend a goaltender, then I'll typically avoid suggesting a skater from the opposing team, but on a day where there are only two games, I will occasionally make an exception. Dahlin is the hottest blueliner available tonight with 12 assists across his past nine appearances, bringing him up to six goals and 31 points in 35 outings. If you play Kochetkov and consequently want to skip Sabres players, you could consider Evan Bouchard ($6,700) as a solid alternative. Bouchard isn't as hot, but he's also a high-end option with seven goals and 32 points in 43 outings. Additionally, Bouchard synergizes well if you're loading up on Oilers forwards tonight.

Brent Burns, CAR at BUF ($5,300): Burns has four goals and 16 points in 44 appearances, which puts him on pace to finish with under 40 points in an 82-game season for the first time since 2011-12. He also finished under that mark in 2012-13 and 2020-21, but those were both shortened campaigns. Burns might be heating up as the campaign progresses, though, supplying two goals and seven points across his past 10 appearances, which makes him a nice selection at his current low price.

