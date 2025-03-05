NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are five games on the docket tonight with a skew toward the West Coast. Just two matches will start at 7:30 p.m. ET (Washington at the Rangers, Ottawa at Chicago), followed by one 10 p.m. start (Toronto at Vegas) and two clashes that will begin at 10:30 (Anaheim at Vancouver, St. Louis at Los Angeles). Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations for Wednesday.

SLATE PREVIEW

Anaheim earned an impressive 6-2 victory over the Oilers on Tuesday, but they then immediately had to travel from Edmonton to Vancouver to play again tonight, so fatigue might work against the Ducks on Wednesday. No teams are playing in the first half of a back-to-back, though, which simplifies the lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Kevin Lankinen, VAN vs. ANA ($7,900): Although the Ducks did well Tuesday, Anaheim typically isn't that strong of a team. The Ducks are tied for 29th in goals per game with 2.62, so when you couple that with the fact that they're playing for the second straight night, there's a solid chance that Lankinen and the Canucks will have a better time against Anaheim than Edmonton did. Lankinen has a 20-10-7 record, 2.57 GAA and .904 save percentage across 37 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 21 of 22 shots en route to a 5-1 victory when he faced Anaheim on Nov. 5.

Adin Hill, VGK vs. TOR ($7,400): On a busier night, I would avoid recommending a goaltender up against the Maple Leafs, who rank 10th in goals per game with 3.21. However, there isn't much to choose from tonight, especially because a lot of the projected goaltenders have been slumping. Hill is unique in that regard because he's done well recently, winning his past three starts while stopping 72 of 74 shots (.973 save percentage). That includes a 25-save shutout over the Devils in his last start Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS

Will Cuylle, NYR vs. WAS ($5,100): Cuylle is on a roll with four goals and six points across his past seven outings. Washington is a tough adversary, but the Capitals have struggled at their own end recently, allowing at least three goals in each of their past 11 games, so perhaps the Rangers' forwards, Cuylle included, will have a productive night.

Zachary Bolduc, STL at LAK ($4,500): Bolduc has collected four goals across his past four games, and he's up to five markers and seven points in his last eight appearances. The 22-year-old's first full NHL campaign hasn't been full of highlights – even after factoring in his recent success, he still has a modest 22 points through 52 outings – but his offensive potential was already known when he was taken with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, so perhaps this is a preview of what the future will hold for Bolduc.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Capitals vs. Rangers

Dylan Strome (C - $7,000), Alex Ovechkin (W - $8,400), Aliaksei Protas (W - $6,300)

I mentioned above that Washington is going through a rough patch defensively, but the Capitals have continued to hold their own through overwhelming offensive might. That starts with Ovechkin, who is steamrolling toward Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record after scoring nine markers and 14 points in his past 11 appearances. He also fires a ton of shots – 48 in that 11-game span – so even when he doesn't find the back of the net, he still tends to contribute at least something to your lineup.

Strome is a good partner for Ovechkin. The Canadian center has 18 goals and 60 points in 61 outings in 2024-25, including six goals and 14 points across his past 12 appearances. Protas is solid too with 23 goals and 51 points in 61 games in 2024-25. The 24-year-old Protas has been limited to an assist over his past four outings, but he still has five goals and 15 points across his last 16 appearances. I'd be comfortable taking Protas to round out the line, but if you can afford the difference, Tom Wilson (W - $7,100) is a great alternative. Wilson has seven goals and 11 points in nine appearances, and while he's projected to play on a different line at even strength, Wilson should skate alongside Ovechkin and Strome with the man advantage.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at CHI ($6,300): Sanderson has four goals and 15 points across his past 12 appearances and is showing no signs of slowing down after contributing three assists against Washington on Monday. He's seeing a lot of use on the power play, and that's been his bread-and-butter. Of his 40 points in 59 outings this campaign, 24 have come with the man advantage. That split is similar if you look at his last 12 games – eight of his 15 points in that span were on the power play.

Noah Hanifin, VGK vs. TOR ($5,100): Hanifin has seven goals and 28 points in 60 outings this season, which doesn't stand out as great, but on occasion, he has a sizable hot streak. His latest is ongoing with him supplying a goal and seven points across his past six outings. That includes back-to-back multipoint efforts across his past two appearances.

