NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 23

After all 32 teams played Tuesday, there's just one contest scheduled for tonight. That changes how you will assemble your FanDuel roster. Your team will consist of five players, including a Captain, who will provide you with 1.5 times the fantasy points. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The lone game will be Washington hosting Philadelphia, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Capitals will be entering this game as the clear favorite after opening the campaign with a 4-1-0 record compared to Philadelphia's 1-4-1. This is the scheduled second half of a home-and-away set for these squads. Washington earned a 4-1 victory over the Flyers yesterday.

CAPTAIN

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. PHI ($14,000): As you'll see, I'm leaning on the Capitals tonight, and I think Strome will be part of the group that leads the charge. He meshed well in Washington over the previous two campaigns, supplying at least 65 points in each season, and he's well on his way to a similar result in 2024-25 after providing three goals and eight points through Washington's opening five games. He's recorded at least a point in each of those outings.

UTILITY

Tom Wilson, WAS vs. PHI ($13,500): Wilson was held off the scoresheet against Philadelphia on Tuesday, but he's otherwise had a fantastic start to the 2024-25 campaign, supplying five goals and six points through five appearances. He's not going to keep this offensive pace up for the full season, but he's worth selecting for now.

John Carlson, WAS vs. PHI ($12,000): Carlson has been a key part of Washington's early success, opening the season with a five-game scoring streak in which he's provided two goals and six points. He extended that run Tuesday by scoring a goal on five shots against Philadelphia.

Connor McMichael, WAS vs. PHI ($8,000): If you're taking Wilson, McMichael is a good compliment because they're projected to serve on the same line. McMichael is on a three-game scoring streak, supplying a goal and five points in that span.

Andrew Mangiapane, WAS vs. PHI ($7,000): Mangiapane has found the back of the net in each of his past two games, making him an interesting, affordable option to take to round out your lineup.

You'll notice I've only recommended Washington players and might be wondering who to select if you believe Philadelphia will have a strong game. In that scenario, some key pickups you could consider would be Matvei Michkov ($12,500), who has two goals and five points through six appearances, and Travis Konecny ($14,500), who has underperformed with two goals and three points in six games but still stands as the Flyers' biggest scoring threat. However, Philadelphia has averaged just 2.17 goals per game this year, so you can't really avoid taking cold players if you opt to lean on the Flyers.

