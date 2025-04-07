NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has five games scheduled, including one game starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one getting underway at 7:30 p.m. and three beginning at 10:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Los Angeles (vs. Seattle), Calgary (at San Jose) and Winnipeg (vs. St. Louis) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline, while Edmonton (at Anaheim) and Tampa Bay (at NY Rangers) are also favored. The Over/Under for the Oilers-Ducks matchup is 6.5 goals, and the other contests expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at NYR ($7,900): Vasilevskiy has surrendered two goals or fewer in his last eight outings, posting a record of 8-2-0 with a 1.37 GAA and a .937 save percentage. He stopped 42 shots in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Dec. 28.

Dustin Wolf, CGY at SJS ($7,800): Despite posting a 1-1-1 record, Wolf has stopped 82 of 88 shots in his last three outings. He has plenty of bounce-back potential Monday. Wolf has posted a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 GAA and a .941 save percentage in two previous starts against the Sharks this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nazem Kadri, CGY at SJS ($7,400): Kadri has accounted for eight goals on 35 shots and 12 points in 10 games going into Monday night's action. He has amassed six goals and 14 points in his last nine appearances versus San Jose, including one goal, 13 shots and four assists in two contests this season.

Robert Thomas, STL at WPG ($7,200): Thomas has compiled four goals and 15 assists across his eight-game point streak. He has one goal and five helpers on the man advantage during that stretch. Thomas also has a six-game point spree, with five goals and five assists versus Winnipeg. He has three goals and seven points in three games against the Jets this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Rangers

Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,000), Brayden Point (C - $8,000), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,800)

Kucherov returned to the scoresheet with an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo after his nine-game point streak ended. He has generated five goals, 20 points and 45 shots on net in his last 11 outings. Point has netted seven goals on 24 shots while adding three helpers in eight games entering Monday's slate. Guentzel has collected six goals, 11 points and 35 shots across his past 10 appearances.

Tampa Bay's top line had three goals and five assists in a 6-2 win over the Rangers in December. They have hefty cap hits but could be worth the salary investment.

Kings vs. Kraken

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,900), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,300), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $5,100)

Kopitar has registered three goals, nine points and five shots in his last nine appearances. Kempe has earned four goals on 12 shots and two assists during a four-game point streak. Kuzmenko has contributed three goals, seven shots and four helpers across his four-game point spree.

The top line of Los Angeles has been productive, and all three players have affordable cap hits for Monday's slate. Kopitar and Kempe have two goals and three assists in two games versus Seattle this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at ANA ($6,700): Bouchard has supplied eight assists (four on the power play), 17 shots and seven blocks in his last seven outings. Despite integral absences due to injuries, he has remained productive. Bouchard has notched one goal, four points and eight shots in three games versus Anaheim this season.

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY at SJS ($6,100): Weegar has produced two helpers, eight shots and nine blocks in his last four contests. He has one goal and two assists over a three-game point streak versus the Sharks, including two helpers in two matches this season.

