NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, April 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

This has been a fun NHL postseason thus far, with most of the series seeing the first two games split. Indeed, as we head into Saturday's four Game 3s, three of the series are even, while the Rangers head home already up 2-0. The first game is at 4 p.m. EDT, so you'll need to get your lineups in a bit early. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NJD ($36): It was only two games, but seeing the Devils look so flat at home to open this series is a concern. More than that though, Shesterkin has definitely been playing at a "Don't forget I won the Vezina last season" level for a while. Over his last 14 starts, the Russian has an 1.64 GAA and .946 save percentage.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at SEA ($36): Georgiev bounced back from a couple dicey goals in Game 2, but now he's on the road, and the Kraken will be playing their first ever home playoff game. Seattle finished fourth in goals per contest this season, so it should put Colorado's goalie to the test in Game 3.

CENTER

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WPG vs. VGK ($20): Dubois tallied 63 points and 205 shots on net this year in 73 games during the regular season, and he opened the postseason with two points in Game 1. The Jets have been rolling out a line featuring Dubois between the duo of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, which makes for a formidable unit. The Golden Knights are going with Laurent Brossoit, the former Jet, in net, and the 30-year-old has a career .908 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nico Hischier, NJD at NYR ($26): Hischier headed into the playoffs hot, but he doesn't have a point yet in this series. He's no slouch offensively, but the Swiss center also has more defensive responsibilities than Jack Hughes, and in the playoffs that can wear on a guy, especially one without much postseason experience. The Rangers finished fourth in GAA, best of the eight teams in action Saturday, and Shesterkin is on fire as I noted.

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. NJD ($21): Kreider has two goals in each of the first two games of this series, all of them on the power play. Just as notable to me, he's put eight shots on net. The Devils' goal prevention heavily relied on suppressing shots this year. Vitek Vanecek had a 2.45 GAA, but a .911 save percentage. If pucks get to Vanecek, things get dicey.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at SEA ($18): Lehkonen has played in four games since returning from injury, and in two of those games he has a goal and an assist. That includes Game 2 of this series. He's skating with Nathan MacKinnon, and 20 of Lehkonen's points this year came with the extra man. The Kraken had the 21st-ranked penalty kill this year, so power-play time could pay off for the Finnish forward.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jesper Bratt, NJD at NYR ($21): Bratt was on a six-game point streak heading into the playoffs, but doesn't have a point yet in this series. Then, of course, there is the play of Shesterkin as I noted above. Until he shows signs of cracking, all New Jersey skaters are risky to roster.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at WPG ($20): Game 2 kind of got away from Connor Hellebuyck, but Marchessault wasn't part of it. He had an assist in Game 1, but he also only has two shots on net all series. Things could look different in Winnipeg, as Hellebuyck had a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage at home.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. VGK ($21): Morrissey had a breakthrough season that turned a lot of heads, notching 16 goals and 60 assists. It helped that he averaged 3:42 per contest with the extra man and had 28 power-play points. Vegas finished 19th in penalty-kill percentage, which when you get down to the teams that made the postseason is an enticing target.

Ian Cole, TAM vs. TOR ($11): Cole has a point in both games of this series so far, which is a surprise. However, he's also averaged 22:49 in ice time, and if Victor Hedman is out again, Cole could continue to receive more minutes than usual. Ilya Samsonov had a strong season, but he was not exactly a road warrior. The Russian posted a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage in away games.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at NYR ($24): Hamilton has been the face of New Jersey's struggles in this series. He has zero points and only two shots on net. Obviously, with this series moving to New York, I am not expecting a revitalization for the Devils, and I don't want to risk the blueliner's salary. That's as much due to Shesterkin's play as it is Hamilton's two-game sample in this series thus far.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at TAM ($17): Yes, Rielly had four assists in Game 2, but I don't expect a repeat in Game 3. Before that outburst, he had only two points, both assists, in his prior nine games. In three of those outings he was held without a shot on net. Andrei Vasilevskiy is coming off a tough game, but this season he had a 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.