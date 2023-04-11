NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are only a couple days left in the regular season, but DFS hockey continues into the playoffs, so fret not. However, we're about to lose 16 teams from the mix. For Tuesday, there are 10 games on the slate. Onto the players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CHI ($29): This was not the season Jarry would have hoped for thanks to a mix of injury and poor performance, but he's only allowed one goal in each of his last two starts. As the Penguins push for the playoffs, they get Chicago team on the second leg of a back-to-back, and one that is last in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. EDM ($34): It's a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals -- one we could see again this year in the playoffs -- but this time Georgiev will be the guy in net for the Avs. Edmonton, though, is on a new level this year offensively. The Oilers have averaged 3.98 goals per game, first in the NHL by a wide margin. Maybe Connor McDavid and crew will be giving Georgiev a taste of what he may be in for in the postseason.

CENTER

Morgan Frost, PHI vs. CLM ($16): There have been few bright spots for the Flyers this season, and Frost has been one of them. Now the first-line center, Frost has 19 goals and 24 assists. His last three matchups have been brutal, but now he gets to face a Blue Jackets team that ranks 31st in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest.

CENTER TO AVOID

Auston Matthews, TOR at TAM ($35): There is a little reason for hesitancy with this fade, because Andrei Vasilevskiy has not played in Tampa's last two games with the Lightning locked into their playoff position. That being said, the Leafs will be the team they face in the first round, and they'll want to get the Russian goalie a little action before the postseason, right? Vasilevskiy has a 2.52 GAA and .920 save percentage at home this year, and the Maple Leafs are on the second leg of a back-to-back. That makes it hard to shell out for Matthews' salary.

WING

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. CHI ($19): It's been a throwback season for Rakell, who has 28 goals, harkening back to his two seasons in a row where he hit the 30-goal mark. On top of that, he's put 233 shots on goal, a new career high. Chicago is in the bottom five in shots on net per game, and Petr Mrazek will likely be in net. He's posted a 3.71 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. VAN ($17): Vatrano has potted two goals in two of his last four games. He's also put 23 shots on net over his last six outings. The Canucks are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back, which could mean Collin Delia in net. He has a 3.31 GAA and .881 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Tuch, BUF at NJD ($27): Tuch has smashed his previous career highs, but he's on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. The Devils have only allowed 28.1 shots on net per contest, and they also have the seventh-ranked penalty kill. Nineteen of Tuch's 79 points have come with the extra man, but this isn't the matchup for power-play success.

David Perron, DET at CAR ($19): Both of these teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Hurricanes are at home. Not only that, Carolina is second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage, and first in shots on net allowed per game. That penalty kill stands out here, as 22 of Perron's 55 points have come with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. SEA ($20): Pietrangelo has been on fire, having notched 18 points in his last 16 games. Also, over his last five games the defenseman has a whopping 23 shots on net over his last five contests. Now, the Kraken do suppress shots by and large, but they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. They are also mediocre with a 3.09 GAA.

Ryan Graves, NJD vs. BUF ($18): In his last six outings, Graves has tallied four points and 17 shots on net. The Sabres are in the bottom eight in GAA, shots on goal allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage, and they are also playing their second game in as many nights for good measure.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS at BOS ($25): Carlson, while long one of the top defenseman in the NHL when it comes to production, is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Oh, and the Bruins are the best defensive team in the NHL by a wide margin. Even if Linus Ullmark doesn't play on his way to a likely Vezina Trophy, Jeremy Swayman has a 2.22 GAA and .921 save percentage himself.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at NJD ($23): Dahlin is having the best season of his career, but he's still on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. New Jersey has allowed a mere 28.1 shots on goal per game and have the seventh-ranked penalty kill. Vitek Vanecek also has a 2.46 GAA for good measure.

