NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategies for Thursday, October 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are 10 games on a busy Thursday night slate in the NHL. Boston is home to Anaheim while Seattle faces the Hurricanes in Carolina. Detroit hosts Winnipeg, Colorado is in Pittsburgh, San Jose travels to Tampa Bay, Philadelphia is home to Minnesota, Ottawa takes on the Islanders in New York, Toronto travels to Dallas, St. Louis faces the Flames in Calgary, while Edmonton hosts the New York Rangers. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at EDM ($36): Shesterkin has been quite inconsistent at the start of the season, as he has had three games in which he has given up only one goal per contest on a total of 79 shots. In the other two contests, both losses, he's allowed the nine goals on 39 shots. Shesterkin has the benefit of not seeing Connor McDavid on Thursday as McDavid has an upper-body injury. Look for Shesterkin to play well against the Oilers.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at DAL ($30): Samsonov was pulled from his last start in Tampa Bay after he gave up three goals on four shots. He was lucky not to take the loss as the Maple Leafs came back and defeated the Lightning. Samsonov has a 2-1-0 record, but with a 4.35 GAA and .831 save percentage. Even with those horrid stats, the Maple Leafs are going to give him every chance to succeed. This will be a tough matchup against the Stars though, and there are better selections in net.

CENTER

Elias Lindholm, CGY vs. STL ($19): Lindholm has been held without a point in his last two games, but he has great value at this salary. The Flames top center had two goals and six points in his first five games and had a career-high 42 goals and 82 points in 2021-22. He slumped to 22 goals and 64 points last season and is likely to end the season with 70-plus points in 2023-24. The Blues are not a great team this season, so Lindholm could have a big game Thursday.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. SEA ($23): Aho suffered an upper-body injury that kept him out of action for three games and did not pick up a point in his final game before the injury, nor on Tuesday in his first game back. He could still be a bit rusty, making him hard to add to your fantasy lineup.

WING

Jake Guentzel, PIT vs. COL ($23): Guentzel snapped a two-game point drought Tuesday, picking up an assist. He has a goal and seven points in six games this season despite having been expected to miss the first month of the season after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He did not get much ice time in the preseason, but it hasn't mattered as he is a stud. Playing alongside Sidney Crosby doesn't hurt his value either.

Kyle Connor, WPG at DET ($25): Connor had a career year in 2021-22 with 47 goals and 93 points. He 'slumped' last season, picking up a mere 31 goals and 80 points, and he has four goals and six points in the Jets' first six games this season. Connor is hugely underrated, and has been throughout his NHL career.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mitchell Marner TOR at DAL ($31): Marner is off to a slow start with only a goal and five points in six games. Those stats are fine, but he carries higher expectations. He is seeing time alongside Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares and has only two points during even-strength situations. Marner will eventually break out, but Dallas is a tough opponent and the Leafs are concluding a four-game road trip Thursday.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR at DAL ($17): Bertuzzi was expected to see first-line action with the Maple Leafs, but he has only a goal and an assist in six games while playing alongside Tavares and Marner, after starting the year on the first line. Bertuzzi was under the weather earlier in the week and played Thursday while still not at 100 percent. He was a powerhouse in the postseason for the Bruins, picking up a team-leading 10 points in seven playoff games after getting dealt from Detroit, but that hasn't carried over into a new season with a new team.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. NYR ($22): Bouchard's fantasy value increased exponentially last season at the trade deadline last season, when Tyson Barrie was sent to Nashville and left Bouchard the keys to the Oilers' first power-play unit. Bouchard had five goals and 16 points in his last 19 regular season games last year and is off to a red-hot start this season with two goals and six assists in six contests, including a goal and five points on the power play. The one caveat is that he will miss Connor McDavid, who won't play Thursday due to an upper-body injury. There is still plenty of firepower on the Edmonton power play, however, with Leon Draisaitl leading the way.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. WPG ($17): Gostisbehere has been an offensive dream this season with three goals and six assists in just seven games. The 30-year-old defensemen has been a stalwart on the power play with two goals and six points thus far on the first unit. Gostisbehere has always had offensive ability, with his best numbers occurring in the 2017-18 season when he had 13 goals and 65 points in 78 games as a Flyer. Gostisbehere could surpass that mark this season.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. ANA ($21): McAvoy has only three assists in six games this season. He has been averaging 3:46 of power-play time this season and has two of his three points on the man advantage. McAvoy has picked up over 50 points in each of his last two seasons and could break out at any time, but wait until he does so before putting him in your fantasy lineup.

Tony DeAngelo CAR at SEA ($12): DeAngelo had an assist in each of his first three games but has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four games. He has switched teams four times in the last four years, although this is his second go-round with the Hurricanes. DeAngelo is a polarizing player who seems to wear out his welcome wherever he goes. He was held without a point in two games against the Kraken last season, as well as in their Oct. 19 matchup this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.