NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 13

The Hurricanes swiftly dispatched the Devils, leaving us with only one NHL game Saturday. The Kraken host the Stars at 7 p.m. EDT, hoping to keep their season alive. It's single-game DFS rules, which means a budget of $130 to spread among five players. Your Captain will earn you 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup I like for Saturday's game.

CAPTAIN

Roope Hintz, DAL at SEA ($30): The Stars have won the last two games of this series, and Hintz has been at the center of that. He has five points over his last two outings centering Dallas' top line, which has Joe Pavelski back on the wing. It's no surprise that Hintz has been able to get hot, as he's tallied 37 goals in each of his last two seasons.

FLEX

Joe Pavelski, DAL at SEA ($27): I just mentioned Pavelski, but now I'm mentioning him again. He missed most of the Minnesota series in the concussion protocol, but he's been stellar against the Kraken. As you likely remember, he had four goals in Game 1, but in the four games since he has three goals and an assist, so it wasn't all about that one big game.

Jared McCann, SEA vs. DAL ($23): Even though McCann was eased back into the lineup following his injury, he managed to put three shots on net in 13:11 of ice time Tuesday. His minutes in Game 4 were increased, and he scored a goal while putting four shots on target. Jake Oettinger did play well in net on the road during the regular season, but in his five road starts in the playoffs he has a 3.25 GAA and .873 save percentage.

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. SEA ($22): The veteran may skate on the third line, but Benn has been in on the action game in and game out. In this series, he has a point in every game thus far. Philipp Grubauer has allowed at least four goals in five games of this series, so I am not expecting a goaltending duel Saturday.

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. DAL ($17): It's a day for guys with "J" names apparently. Eberle has started 70.1 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, a robust number that is third highest among Seattle forwards. He's also got more upside than the two guys ahead of him, Tye Kartye and Ryan Donato, as he's notched four goals on 26 shots on net and added four assists in the playoffs. By the way, three of those four goals have come in this series.

