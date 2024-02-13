NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's quite a Paczki Day for the NHL. Tuesday features a whopping 11 games on the slate. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. SEA ($31): Sorokin has not quite managed to turn it around. Patrick Roy's insertion at head coach for the Islanders hasn't helped a ton either. The Russian has a .910 save percentage on the season, and also over his last 12 games. However, Tuesday could be his day. Seattle ranks 27th in goals per game, and it is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alex Lyon, DET at EDM ($28): Lyon has a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage, and that has helped provide stability for the Red Wings. That's all well and good, but a visit to Edmonton may prove too much. The Oilers have averaged 3.42 goals and 33.5 shots on net per contest, but in the top seven in the NHL.

CENTER

Ryan O'Reilly, NAS vs. NJD ($19): O'Reilly has 44 points in 52 games, making him a fine addition to the Nashville lineup. While he's slowed down a bit, he had a goal and an assist (plus six shots on net) in his last outing. The Devils, who are bottom five in GAA, are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. LOS ($27): Thompson has only two points in his last nine games. Now, he has 30 shots on net in that time, so his puck luck has been poor. That being said, getting those shots on target is the issue against the Kings. Los Angeles has held opponents to 28.2 shots on net per game, and it has the top penalty kill as well.

WING

Troy Terry, ANA at MON ($24): Since returning from a three-game absence, Terry has rounded into form. He has 15 points in his last 13 outings. The Canadiens are in the bottom five in GAA, shots on net allowed per contest, and penalty-kill percentage, so though Terry will be far from home, he may feel like he's getting a warm welcome from his opponent.

Nils Hoglander, VAN at CHI ($12): Hoglander has a goal in each of his last two games, giving him 16 on the season. Hey, these days he is skating on the first line next to Elias Pettersson. That certainly helps. Meanwhile, Chicago has a 3.50 GAA and has given up 32.3 shots on net per contest.

WINGS TO AVOID

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. CAR ($25): Even approaching 40, Pavelski still has it. He has 44 points in 52 games, but 14 of those have come with the extra man. The Hurricanes have the fourth-ranked penalty kill, and on top of that have allowed a league-low 25.1 shots on net per contest.

Alex DeBrincat, DET at EDM ($24): DeBrincat's start to his time with his hometown team went wonderfully, but over his last 14 games he has five points. That's not bad, but it's certainly not the same level he was at previously. The Oilers have allowed a mere 27.9 shots on net per game, and Stuart Skinner has an 1.46 GAA and .947 save percentage in his last 13 appearances.

DEFENSE

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. CLM ($25): Chabot has only played in 26 games this season due to injury, but he has 15 points. He's also put 68 shots on net. With a 3.67 GAA and having allowed 33.4 shots on goal per game, the Blue Jackets are arguably the second-worst defensive team in the NHL.

Zach Werenski, CLM at OTT ($24): Well, Werenski misses a lot of time with injury, so maybe I shouldn't be surprised that he's been able to hit the ground running since his latest return. He has practice. Over his last five games Werenski has averaged 26:12 a night in ice time and tallied four assists, 17 shots on net, and 10 blocked shots. The Senators have struggled mightily when it comes to goal prevention, as they have a 3.60 GAA. Thank ranks 30th in the NHL.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Victor Hedman, TAM at BOS ($20): Hedman already has more points than he had last season, with his return to the top power-play unit crucial to that. He has 23 points with the extra man out of the 52 points he's scored. The Bruins, though, have the seventh-ranked penalty kill. Tuesday is Linus Ullmark's turn to start, and while he hasn't been as good as Jeremy Swayman, he has a 2.67 GAA and .915 save percentage.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. VAN ($18): Jones is doing what he can, having averaged 25:27 per game in ice time and picking up points as he can with limited support around him. That's tough enough, and facing Thatcher Demko makes things trickier. He has a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.