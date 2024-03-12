NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL playoffs are closer than you might realize. Every team has fewer than 20 games left in their season. With 10 games on the slate Tuesday, 20 teams are going to get another step closer to Game 82. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Petr Mrazek, CHI vs. ANA ($26): Chicago is last in goals per game, but the Ducks are 30th at 2.59, and I expect that number to dip further in the wake of the trade deadline. Mrazek hasn't been great under the strain of playing behind a punchless offense and porous defense, but he has a 2.62 GAA at home. Getting the Ducks at home is good for the Czech netminder.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. COL ($25): Markstrom had been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season. I say "had been," because over his last four starts he has a 3.78 GAA and .867 save percentage. Facing the Avalanche, even at home, is not a beneficial matchup for getting on track. Colorado has averaged 3.62 goals per game, highest in the NHL.

CENTER

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. CLM ($25): You can mark Suzuki down for his third season in a row with 20 goals and 60 points, but he's only through 64 games, so career highs across the board are likely. His 28 points with the extra man already marks a personal best. The Jackets have the 25th-ranked penalty kill, but they rank 31st in GAA, so Suzuki will have plenty of opportunity at even strength as well.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mika Zibanejad, NYR at CAR ($30): Zibanejad's production has slowed down, mostly because he's really fallen off with the man advantage. He has only two power-play points in his last 20 games, and now the Rangers are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Carolina has the third-ranked penalty kill, so don't expect Zibanejad to get on track on the power play, and the Canes have also held opponents to a league-low 25.5 shots on net per game.

WING

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. SAN ($23): Konecny had 31 goals in 60 games last year. This season, though 59 games, he has 27 goals to go with 27 assists. It will be hard for Konecny to match his 31 goals in 60 games from last season, but the Sharks have a 3.89 GAA and have allowed 35.4 shots on net per game, so he may get closer to that.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at MON ($20): Pucks haven't really been going into the net for Gaudreau, as his 7.9 percent shooting indicates. Even so, he has 45 points in 64 games, which is impressive for a player having issues with puck luck, especially given the roster around him. Cayden Primeau, who has a career .884 save percentage, will be in net for a Canadiens team that has allowed 33.2 shots on net per game.

WINGS TO AVOID

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. FLA ($25): Even at 39, Pavelski is still contributing, with 55 points in 63 games. Ten of his 23 goals have come on the power play as well. The Panthers have a 2.34 GAA, though, which is lowest in the NHL. They've also only allowed 27.7 shots on net per game and boast a top-eight penalty kill.

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. PIT ($21): In his second season with the Senators, Giroux has played even more on the power play (3:01 per game) but has been a bit less productive (13 points in 62 games). His 16.4 percent shooting from last year was always likely to regress. The Penguins have the sixth-ranked penalty kill, so all Giroux's time on the power play likely won't amount to much.

DEFENSE

Seth Jones, CHI vs. ANA ($24): Over his last 13 games, Jones has eight points. On top of that, he's tallied 50 shots on target. The Ducks have a 3.56 GAA and have allowed 33.0 shots on goal per game, so if nothing else Jones should get a few pucks on net.

Travis Sanheim, PHI vs. SAN ($18): Sanheim has been playing well once again, with 11 points in his last 13 outings. The Sharks have a 3.89 GAA, which is highly in the NHL. Even with John Tortorella suspended for a couple games and not behind the Philly bench, things are looking good for Sanheim on Tuesday.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Adam Fox, NYR at CAR ($24): Fox is under the weather, which is not ideal to begin with. Even at peak health, this matchup would not be conducive for the defenseman. He's a power-play specialist, with 26 power-play points in 51 games. However, the Hurricanes have the third-ranked penalty kill. At Fox's salary, that's a concern.

Moritz Seider, DET at BUF ($19): The Red Wings have been scuffling a bit, though Seider did pick up two assists in his last game. Those are his only two points in his last five games, though. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been playing quite well for the Sabres. Over his last 22 games he has an 1.90 GAA and .932 save percentage. It might be hard for Seider, and the Red Wings, to get on track.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.