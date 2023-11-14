NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

After a paltry two games worth of NHL action Monday, we have a substantive slate Tuesday. There are nine games on the docket -- so close to double digits! With more options to ponder, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, VGK at WAS ($35): The goalie rotation stopped for a second, with Adin Hill getting two starts in a row. However, there is no reason for the Golden Knights to turn to Hill again and eschew Thompson. Thompson has a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage. The Sharks have gotten attention for their offensive futility, and rightfully so, but the Capitals have averaged 2.31 goals and 29.2 shots on net per game, and that's quite poor as well.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. TAM ($28): Is Binnington turning his career around at age 30? He has a 2.52 GAA and .923 save percentage after a sub-.900 save percentage last year. After watching his numbers get worse season by season, I'm skeptical, and he's allowed four goals or more in three of his last five starts. Tampa Bay has defensive and goaltending issues as it waits the return of Andrei Vasilevskiy, but offensively the Bolts have still averaged 3.53 goals per game.

CENTER

Robert Thomas, STL vs. TAM ($19): Offensively, the Blues have started to pick it up. Thomas has helped, though the four assists he dished in his last game aren't going to happen on the regular. However, while he is an established playmaker, he had a five-game goal streak prior to his last outing, when he decided to get back to being a facilitator. I mentioned the Lightning having defensive woes, and they have a 3.60 GAA and have given up 33.2 shots on net per game.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. VGK ($16): Strome doesn't have an assist this season, which is concerning for a center. However, he potted six goals early which has papered over some of those cracks. Now though, he doesn't have a goal in his last five outings, and his shooting percentage is still bloated at 20.7 percent. The Golden Knights have a 2.13 GAA as a team, so I expect Strome's point-free streak to continue.

WING

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at SAN ($22): Last year, Verhaeghe potted 42 goals on a whopping 275 shots on target. This year he has five goals, and he's also put 43 shots on net in 13 games. He's super productive, and now he gets to face the Sharks. San Jose has a 4.40 GAA and has allowed 38.4 shots on goal per contest.

Bryan Rust, PIT at CLM ($21): Rust has seven goals and five assists, thanks to a return of his puck luck. His 9.5 percent shooting from last year has risen to 16.5 percent. The Blue Jackets have allowed 33.1 shots on goal per game, and Elvis Merzlikins has an .897 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Clayton Keller, ARI at DAL ($24): Nine of Keller's 15 points have come on the power play. In some matchups, that's not a problem. Tuesday, though, Keller is facing the league's top penalty kill. He'll also likely face Jake Oettinger, who has a 2.10 GAA and .933 save percentage.

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. BOS ($23): Skinner notched over 30 goals in each of his prior two seasons, and with seven goals this year he could easily do it again. Even so, I doubt he adds to his total in this matchup. The Bruins remain the Bruins. They have a 2.00 GAA, lowest in the NHL, using the same goaltending duo that won the Jennings last season.

DEFENSE

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, FLA at SAN ($18): I'd be remiss not to attack the Sharks once more. Plus, Ekman-Larsson has six points over his last five games. San Jose is last in GAA and shots on goal allowed per game, but also has a bottom-five penalty kill. Ekman-Larsson has averaged 3:42 per contest with the extra man.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at MON ($17): Andersson has made up for lost time after his four-game suspension. He has two points, 13 shots on net, and 11 blocked shots in five contests since returning. An active defender is in a good position when facing the Canadiens, as they have allowed 34.2 shots on goal per game.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at WPG ($23): As per usual, Hamilton has been putting pucks on net. The issue is that he is playing a team that has largely prevented that from happening. Winnipeg has only allowed 27.6 shots on net per game. Connor Hellebuyck started the season slowly, but has a 2.47 GAA over his last eight starts. I'd eschew Hamilton's high salary Tuesday.

John Carlson, WAS vs. VGK ($21): The usually reliable Carlson only has one point over his last five games. He also doesn't have a goal over his last 10 contests. This is not the matchup for turning things around, given the Golden Knights' 2.13 GAA as a team.

