NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 29

There's nothing terribly notable about this Tuesday. We're past Thanksgiving. We're not quite to the final day of November. All Tuesday is, in the end, is a day with nine NHL games on the slate. Hey, isn't that good enough? Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. ANA ($29): Finally, the Predators can return to home ice, having settled their water main issues. Prior to the pause, Saros had a 2.34 GAA and .928 save percentage over his last five starts. I'm going with the Finn at home against a Ducks team that has averaged 2.55 goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Darcy Kuemper, WAS at VAN ($30): Kuemper has been inconsistent, posting a 2.60 GAA and .914 save percentage while seemingly alternating between great starts and iffy outings. The Canucks play games that are rich in incident. They are bad defensively, but their offense has averaged 3.59 goals per contest.

CENTER

Dylan Strome, WAS at VAN ($17): Well, I did mention the Canucks are bad defensively. They have a 3.73 GAA and the 31st-ranked penalty kill. Strome has five points in his last six games, and on the season he's averaged a robust 4:15 per contest on the power play.

CENTER TO AVOID

Brayden Point, TAM at BOS ($22): Point and the Lightning are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back Tuesday. That's tricky as is, but then you throw in the Bruins as an opponent. Boston has a 2.24 GAA, not to mention a top-three penalty kill.

WING

Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs. FLA ($19): Toffoli scored in his last game, ending a brrief drought and giving him seven goals and seven assists this season. He's also put 65 shots on net in 21 contests. The Panthers are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and far from home with questionable goaltending at their disposal. Sergei Bobrovsky has an .888 save percentage.

Nino Niederreiter, NAS vs. ANA ($13): Somebody has to step up and provide secondary scoring for the Predators. Though his 23.7 percent shooting will likely regress, Neiderreiter has nine goals through 20 games. He's also averaged 2:33 per contest with the extra man. The Ducks have a 4.23 GAA, and they also have the league's worst penalty kill.

WINGS TO AVOID

Blake Wheeler, WPG vs. COL ($18): Wheeler has 12 assists this season, though only four goals in 20 games. The thing is, he's only put 33 shots on net, so it's not like he's been unlucky. While Colorado has allowed a fair amount of shots, Alexandar Georgiev has handled them with gusto. He has a 2.29 GAA and .933 save percentage.

Bryan Rust, PIT vs. CAR ($12): Rust has been snakebit, as he only has two points in his last 12 games, and they both came on the same night. His 8.6 percent shooting should improve, but it's difficult to get a shot on net against the Hurricanes. Carolina has allowed a mere 25.9 shots on goal per game.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI at PHI ($20): It's encouraging to see Dobson building upon his breakthrough campaign of last season. He already has six goals on 67 shots on net, not to mention nine assists. Carter Hart's overall numbers aren't, but his recent performances paint a different story. Over his last seven starts he has a 3.93 GAA and .869 save percentage.

Matt Benning, SAN at MON ($10): Erik Karlsson has been the star for the Sharks, but Benning has contributed recently. He has four points over his last four games. The Habs have announced that Jake Allen will be in net, and he has a 3.62 GAA and .891 save percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Victor Hedman, TAM at BOS ($22): It's the same story as with Point. The Lightning are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Linus Ullmark looms. Ullmark has a 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage this season.

Tony DeAngelo, PHI vs. NYI ($14): DeAngelo got off to a strong start with his new team, but only has one point in his last nine games. It did come on the power play, which is the norm for him, but this matchup is not up his alley. The Islanders have a top-four penalty kill.

