NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NBA is taking Tuesday off to encourage voting (which is a good idea if you have not done so already, for the record), but the NHL is a different story. There are 11 hockey games on the slate. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Carter Hart, PHI vs. STL ($36): Hart has been the hero for the Flyers thus far. He's posted an 1.97 GAA and .946 save percentage through eight starts. The Blues aren't just on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, they also have scored the fewest goals per game in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. DAL ($35): Hellebuyck has posted a 2.09 GAA and .936 save percentage thus far, but he came into this season with a career .916 save percentage. Part of that discrepancy is likely due to workload, as the American makes a lot of starts and often faces a lot of shots. He may be fresh still, but the Stars have averaged 3.83 goals per game, which is top five in the NHL.

CENTER

Jack Hughes, NJD vs. CGY ($23): Hughes has 12 points through 12 games, and he's arguably been unlucky. He's put 53 shots on net, and his 7.5 percent shooting seems likely to improve. The Flames are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Dan Vladar will likely be in net. He has a career .899 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Robert Thomas, STL at PHI ($17): I mentioned how good Hart has been earlier, and also the fact the Blues are on the second leg of a back-to-back. That all is foreboding for Thomas, who is more playmaker than goal scorer and has put only 13 shots on net through 10 games.

WING

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. ARI ($24): Skinner has tallied nine points in his last six games, including all three of his goals. His 8.6 percent shooting on the year could improve, though Skinner has often been a "quantity over quality" shooter. Well, plenty of pucks hit the net against the Coyotes, who have allowed 37.0 shots on net per game. That's a big driver of their 4.09 GAA.

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. VAN ($16): Last season, Batherson managed 44 points in 46 games, including 14 points with the extra man. This year, four of his 11 points have come on the power play. The Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill, which is a holdover from last season.

WINGS TO AVOID

Evander Kane, EDM at TAM ($28): Kane is off to a fine start, but the Oilers are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Andrei Vasilevskiy may have a .911 save percentage right now, but he has a career .919 save percentage and is only 28, so I expect that to improve.

Michael Bunting, TOR vs. VGK ($14): Last season, Bunting rode his spot on Toronto's top line to 23 goals and 40 assists. He's in the same spot, but the production has not been there. Bunting has only one point in his last seven contests. Meanwhile, Vegas' new primary netminder Logan Thompson has a 2.01 GAA and .934 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Tony DeAngelo, PHI vs. STL ($22): You bring in DeAngelo to run your power play. That's his role in the NHL. This year he's averaged 4:04 with the extra man and notched five power-play points in 11 games. The Blues are on the road for the second game in as many days, and Thomas Greiss has a .906 save percentage over the last four seasons.

Moritz Seider, DET vs. MON ($17): Seider is starting to get things into gear. He doesn't have a goal yet, but he has four assists over his last four games. The German has also averaged 3:15 with the extra man. Jake Allen is starting for the Habs, and since joining the team he has a .905 save percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Noah Dobson, NYI at NYR ($18): Sure, the Islanders are only going across town, but they are still on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. Then, you throw in reigning Vezina winner Igor Shesterkin. Even though he's taken a step back to start this season, Shesterkin still has a 2.41 GAA and .916 save percentage. It could be tough for Dobson to get on the scoresheet.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at NJD ($17): Andersson doesn't have a goal since the season opener, but he's more of a distributor anyway. He's also on the road for a second game in as many nights. Now, I don't think this is entirely sustainable, but the Devils have allowed a mere 23.8 shots on net per contest. If they continue to be anywhere near that stingy, it'll make life difficult for any opposing defenseman.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.