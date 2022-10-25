NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

With a little break from the MLB playoffs, all eyes can be on the NHL on Tuesday. That's good, because it's a busy day. There are 10 games on the slate. Here are a handful of players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineup.

GOALIE

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. DAL ($31): It seems like the Bruins have decided Ullmark is the guy for now and Jeremy Swayman is the backup, and that tracks based on performance. Ullmark has a .917 save percentage over the last four seasons, and a .929 save percentage this year. The Stars are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and they also rank 20th in goals per game since the start of last season.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. COL ($36): I fully expect Shesterkin to round into form, but he does have a .901 save percentage through four starts. This might be a tough matchup in which to right the ship. Maybe Colorado isn't as strong offensively right now as it was last year due to injury and free-agency defections, but it still has averaged 3.67 goals per game this season.

CENTER

Logan Couture, SAN vs. VGK ($15): The Sharks have played a couple more games than most teams, so Couture's four points have come in eight outings. However, he had 56 points last year, and he is catching Vegas on the second night of a back-to-back. Couture will be facing his former teammate Adin Hill, who had a .906 save percentage with the Sharks last year in the most NHL action he's ever gotten.

CENTER TO AVOID

Evgeni Malkin, PIT at CGY ($26): Now that he's 36, how close to full capacity can Malkin be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back? With so many games on the slate, that is a question worth considering. Jacob Markstrom has gotten off to a slow start to the season, but since the start of last year the Flames have allowed a mere 28.8 shots on net per contest. They also have the sixth-ranked penalty kill.

WING

Dominik Kubalik, DET vs. NJD ($17): Kubalik is loving his time in Detroit. He has a four-game point streak in which he's totaled eight points, and he's now on the top line and first power-play unit. The Devils are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Vitek Vanecek is expected to get his second start of the season. His first came against the Red Wings, and he allowed five goals on 22 shots.

Gustav Nyquist, CLM vs. ARI ($16): With Patrik Laine out, Nyquist is getting a look on the top line, which has helped him average 20:02 in ice time over the last five games. When a team is hosting the Coyotes this season, you absolutely want to take advantage of that every single time. They are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest since the start of last season, and they are going to be worse this year than they were in their previous campaign.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kevin Fiala, LOS vs. TAM ($20): Fiala had a two-game stretch in which he's tallied five points. Those happen to be his only points this season though, and he has zero points in his last three outings. Andrei Vasilevskiy is doing Vasilevskiy things, as he has a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Ondrej Palat, NJD at DET ($19): Palat has three goals in six games with his new team, but he's only put eight shots on net. That's not a shooting percentage you can sustain. Plus, the Devils are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Ville Husso has had one bad start with his new team and two great ones, and last season he had a .919 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at SEA ($21): Dahlin is trying to show Owen Power what a first overall pick on the blue line looks like. He's had a torrid start to the campaign with a five-game point streak and two points with the extra man. Since the start of last season, the Kraken have the 31st-ranked penalty kill. Dahlin has a great chance of moving his point streak up to six.

Zach Werenski, CLM vs. ARI ($20): Werenski is all over the ice for the Blue Jackets. He's put 26 shots on net and blocked 16 shots in seven games. The American defenseman has averaged 24:41 in ice time and 2:30 on the power play. Karel Vejmelka is Arizona's No. 1 goalie, and he has a 4.77 GAA and .877 save percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at BOS ($20): As I noted, the Stars are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Ullmark has a .929 save percentage this season. Boston has also allowed a mere 28.9 shots on net per game since the start of last year, another thing going against Heiskanen and the Stars.

Shea Theodore, VGK at SAN ($18): The Sharks have shown an unusual aptitude on the penalty kill. For a couple seasons they've been strong on that front even when their overall defense and goaltending has been iffy, and their PK unit ranks second since the start of last year. Theodore usually does well for himself with the extra man, but this is a tricky matchup and tricky situation, as Vegas is on the second leg of a back-to-back.

