NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We kick off the final weekend of 2024 on Friday with nine games on the slate for the NHL. You have a good amount of options to ponder for your DFS lineups as a result. To try and make that pondering less onerous and your decision making easier, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Semyon Varlamov, NYI vs. WAS ($36): Ilya Sorokin hasn't started more than two games in a row recently, and he was pulled from his last start, so I am expecting Varlamov to get the nod in net. He's outplayed Sorokin this year, as Varlamov has posted a .919 save percentage. The Capitals have gotten strong goaltending recently, but has been lackluster offensively. Washington has averaged a mere 2.34 goals per game, 31st in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Juuse Saros, NAS at DET ($27): Detroit has slipped defensively and in goal, but is still scoring. The Red Wings have averaged 3.51 goals per contest, which is top five in the NHL. Saros was playing well, but has slipped recently as well, allowing five goals in two of his last four starts.

CENTER

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. CHI ($19): Duchene has provided some nice secondary scoring for the Stars, serving as a strong second-line center behind Roope Hintz. The journeyman pivot has 29 points in 31 games. Chicago is at least consistent, by which I mean it ranks 30th in both goals per game and GAA. Of course, that 3.62 GAA is what stands out to me here.

CENTER TO AVOID

Vincent Trocheck, NYR at FLA ($20): Trocheck faces his former team Friday, but the matchup could prove tough. The Panthers have allowed a mere 27.1 shots on net per game, a big part of their 2.59 GAA. On top of that, Trocheck has been held without a goal in nine of his last 10 outings.

WING

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA vs. PHI ($17): Bjorkstrand has been a prolific shooter the last few years, and this year he's put 95 shots on net through 35 contests. This year, though, he also has 27 points, more prolific than in the past. The Flyers are the sole team on the second leg of a back-to-back Friday. That is a point in Bjorkstrand's favor, even with Carter Hart likely in net. He did allow six goals in his return from injury, after all.

Matthew Knies, TOR at CLM ($14): Knies has 13 points in 29 games in his rookie campaign, but recently he's been skating on the first line next to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, which is a great place to be. It's also nice to be in Columbus, because that means you are facing the Blue Jackets. The Jackets have a 3.64 GAA and have allowed 34.2 shots on net per contest.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. NYR ($30): It's baffling that Tkachuk sits here on the brink of 2024 with a mere five goals on the season. Yes, he has a 4.2 shooting percentage, and that will assuredly improve. However, the puck luck hasn't rebounded, as he only has one goal over his last 10 games. Igor Shesterkin has also had some struggles this year, but over his last four starts he has an 1.72 GAA and .938 save percentage.

Travis Konecny, PHI at SEA ($23): I mentioned previously the Flyers are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. The Kraken have only allowed 29.4 shots on net, and recently Joey Daccord has supplemented the defense which the best hockey of his career. In the month of December, Daccord has an 1.90 GAA and .936 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Jakob Chychrun, OTT vs. NJD ($21): Thomas Chabot has been out for a while, but he's barely been missed thanks to Chychrun. Over his last 10 games the defenseman has 12 points, and that's with a 5.3 shooting percentage, so it hasn't been a product of fortuitous shooting numbers. The Devils have a 3.55 GAA, bottom five in the NHL, and also are below average on the penalty kill for good measure. Nine of Chychrun's 24 points have come with the extra man.

Luke Hughes, NJD at OTT ($13): Hughes has had trouble scoring recently, but he's on the top power-play unit with Dougie Hamilton out. On the year, the rookie has averaged 3:10 per game with the extra man and has notched eight power-play points. This matchup could help Hughes turn things around, as the Senators are in the bottom five in GAA and penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. NYR ($21): Last year when Montour broke through with 73 points, 33 of them came with the extra man. This season, three of his six points (across 17 games due to injury) have come on the power play. The Rangers have a top-five penalty kill, though, so Montour could have issues in this matchup.

Travis Sanheim, PHI at SEA ($16): Sanheim has gotten back to producing points after a cold spell, but now he's on the second leg of a back-to-back, and facing a Kraken team that has been as stout as ever defensively with Daccord playing so well. Additionally, while Sanheim has gotten the most power-play time of his career, he only has four points with the extra man. Those minutes have not led to production yet.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.