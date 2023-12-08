NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

After a busy Thursday for the NHL, Friday is a step down before another ramp up for Saturday. Hey, it's not baseball. As DFS players you've likely acclimated to such realities. Friday brings us three NHL matchups, and here are my players to target, and to avoid, in your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL at CLM ($29): Binnington has been as erratic as any goalie this season. In his last two starts he's made 33 saves on 34 shots against the Golden Knights and allowed five goals on 48 shots against…the Golden Knights. The other indicators here, though, are good. Columbus is in the bottom 10 in goals per game and also on the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tristan Jarry, PIT at FLA ($31): At this point, offensive numbers for teams have started to stabilize. For example, the Oilers were putting pucks on goal and not scoring. Now, they are in the top 10 in goals per game. The Panthers are still lagging a bit. They are below average in goals per contest, but second with 34.0 shots on net per game. You shoot that much, you tend to start scoring, and that's why I'd be wary about Jarry.

CENTER

Robert Thomas, STL at CLM ($21): As per usual, Thomas has been dishing out assists. He has 17 helpers after having 47 last year and 57 the year prior. This season, though, he's added some scoring with eight goals on a 15.7 shooting percentage that is down from the last couple campaigns. With Columbus on the second night of a back-to-back, we may be seeing Jet Greaves making his second-ever NHL start, and I don't trust an undrafted goalie who has not exactly lit the AHL on fire.

CENTER TO AVOID

Marco Rossi, MIN at EDM ($17): Rossi has been moved up to the first line for Minnesota under the new coaching staff, though he has not moved Joel Eriksson Ek off the top power-play unit. He may not see much time against Edmonton's average penalty kill, and Rossi is also on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. I don't think Stuart Skinner has completely flipped the script by any means, but he does have a .943 save percentage over his last five starts.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. MIN ($26): Hyman has been absolutely on fire. It's not just that he has seven goals (and four assists) over his last five games. Hyman has also tallied a whopping 30 shots on net in that time. He skates next to Connor McDavid, who is the NHL's best player and in form. Yeah, that tracks. As for the Wild, they may not longer be on the terrible tier in terms of GAA, but are still in the bottom 10 on that front. Plus, the back-to-back thing.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at CLM ($19): Kyrou scored a goal in his last game, ending a significant drought. He also still has a 6.0 shooting percentage, so more puck luck should be on the way. The Blue Jackets are in the bottom eight in shots on net allowed per game and on a back-to-back, so Kyrou should have his opportunities, if nothing else.

WINGS TO AVOID

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. PIT ($30): Even after a three-point game, I am sagging on Reinhart. His stock has never been higher, but he has a 27.0 shooting percentage, and this is a guy who notched 27 of his 67 points last year on the power play. Jarry has a 2.50 GAA and is flirting with the top 10 in penalty-kill percentage. Eventually, Reinhart's luck is going to change, and his salary will be onerous.

Reilly Smith, PIT at FLA ($12): Smith has been moved up to the top line to try and get himself going, and he needs it. He has zero goals across his last 15 games. Sergei Bobrovsky only has a .910 save percentage, but because the Panthers have kept pucks off the goal, he has a 2.49 GAA.

DEFENSE

Zach Werenski, CLM vs. STL ($23): Werenski may be on the second night of a back-to-back, but he gets plenty of power-play time, and those are easier minutes. He's also put 65 shots on net through 26 games (with only one goal to his name, speaking of puck luck). The Blues have allowed 33.2 shots on goal per contest, so Werenski has the potential to remain active, even in these circumstances.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM vs. MIN ($19): Curious about upticks in offense in the wake of Jay Woodcroft's ouster (and also, if we're being honest, regression toward the mean)? Ekholm has nine points over his last 14 games, and six over his last nine. The Wild are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Marc-Andre Fleury has an .884 save percentage

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, PIT at FLA ($24): Karlsson has produced, but what he hasn't done is give the Penguins' power play the boost they were hoping for. While he has four points with the extra man, he has zero of them in his last 12 contests. The Panthers have been strong defensively even with an average penalty kill, but Karlsson and company may not be in the right form to take advantage of the man advantage.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at EDM ($20): Spurgeon has a point in four of his last five games, though those four assists are his only points of the campaign. Also, three of those points have come on the power play, and the Oilers have a decent penalty kill. The Oilers have also held opponents to 29.0 shots on net per game, which is top 10 in the NHL.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.