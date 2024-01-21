NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We have six NHL games on the slate Sunday, the first starting at 1 p.m. EST. The NFL's playoff action may take precedent, but don't take the hockey action for granted - especially when it comes to DFS success. These are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups Sunday.

GOALIE

Alex Lyon, DET vs. TAM ($28): Lyon spent years unable to grab a regular role in the NHL, but he's emerged as the Red Wings' top goalie with a .917 save percentage the last two seasons. The Lightning rank 10th in goals, though three of the teams in action Sunday are also in the top-six. Tampa will also be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back while the Wings are rested.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at DET ($35): Vasilevskiy has a full trophy case and his name still holds importance, but he's been below-average this year with an .899 save percentage over 22 appearances with no sign of him turning it around. The Red Wings have averaged 3.51 goals, so you may want to fade him.

CENTER

Brock Nelson, NYI vs. DAL ($21): Nelson has once again produced 20 goals, this time in only 45 games. That's with a 13.9 shooting percentage and a 17.0 across the four previous seasons. The Stars are another club on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Jake Oettinger is another goalie who's struggled through an injury-hindered campaign having posted a .904 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

John Tavares, TOR at SEA ($26): The Maple Leafs are yet another side away for a second straight night. Tavares has registered zero points from his last seven games, and the Kraken are a tricky matchup with Joey Daccord with his 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage in net.

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR at ANA ($24): This matchup features both teams who skated Saturday. Kreider has racked up 21 goals on 127 shots while notching 14 power-play points. The Ducks are fighting to avoid being in the bottom-10 for penalty-kill percentage, though they're safely there when it comes to GAA.

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. TOR ($16): Eberle has racked up six points in his last seven outings. He still lists a 7.0 shooting percentage, so an uptick in puck luck is likely to arrive. Toronto will likely be starting Ilya Samsonov, who comes in with a 3.88 GAA and .863 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Tyler Seguin, DAL at NYI ($20): The Islanders sit bottom-five in shots allowed and penalty-kill percentage. And while Seguin has been productive, he's only directed 94 pucks on net and two power-play points. This matchup isn't built for him and neither is the fact the Stars will be playing for a second straight day.

Brandon Hagel, TAM at DET ($19): Hagel has produced with 38 points in 44 games, but the Lightning stack their top-three forwards on the same line. That means he skates with Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul and also isn't on the first man-advantage. These things matter, as does Tampa on the second night of a back-to-back. Throw in Alex Lyon's 2.57 GAA, and I'd avoid the Bolts' top non-superstar forward.

DEFENSE

Adam Larsson, SEA vs. TOR ($17): If Vince Dunn is ready to return, Ryker Evans will likely dip back out of the lineup. And the stalwart Larsson will be there. He's averaged 23:10 in ice time, even though he basically never plays on the power play. The 31-year-old has posted 78 shots and blocked 85 with seven points over his last 15 games. Larsson will be logging all those minutes against a Toronto team finishing off a back-to-back with the struggling Ilya Samsonov likely between the pipes.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. TAM ($15): Gostisbehere has racked up 10 points from his last 15 appearances, including eight PPPs. Tampa's penalty kill is a bit above average, though they'll be on the road for a second consecutive night. Andrei Vasilevskiy has also given up at least three goals from 11 of his last 16 starts, so that's another check in Gostisbehere's favor.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Morgan Rielly, TOR at SEA ($20): Seattle has allowed 29.9 shots on net, which is solid and not a reason to avoid Rielly. However, he'll be on the second day of a back-to-back, and the pucks he manages to get through on net will be heading toward Daccord with his 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Esa Lindell, DAL at NYI ($19): When Lindell picked up three assists while Miro Heiskanen has been injured, it may have intrigued you. That was against the struggling Wild defense, and he hasn't managed a goal in his last 17 games. Lindell also doesn't participate on the power play, so he probably won't face the low-quality Islanders' penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.