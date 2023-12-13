NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's the middle of the week and the middle of the month, and that may not feel remarkable. What is there to get enthused about on a Wednesday? How about the fact there is five NHL games on the slate, which means you can play DFS contests? Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Semyon Varlamov, NYI vs. ANA ($36): Varlamov will start if the Islanders keep their goaltending rotation going. One of the better backups, he has a .918 save percentage in five seasons with New York. The Ducks have the worst offense of these five teams, having averaged a mere 2.59 goals per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at LOS ($31): Hellebuyck has been on fire, but there are a couple reasons to be hesitant here. One, the Kings are excellent and have averaged 3.68 goals and 33.2 shots on net per game. Two, the Jets are actually on the second leg of a back-to-back. Laurent Brossoit drew the start against the Sharks, wisely, but that means Hellebuyck's not in ideal position against a formidable opponent.

CENTER

Charlie Coyle, BOS at NJD ($20): Coyle has 21 points in 26 games, and while his 20.4 shooting percentage will likely regress, he does get to skate next to Brad Marchand these days, though. The Devils have scored plenty, but lacked for defensive acumen. They have a 3.62 GAA, 31st in the NHL.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mark Scheifele, WPG at LOS ($21): The Jets are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and visiting the Kings has proven difficult in the best of times. Well, at least when Cam Talbot is in net. He has an 1.91 GAA and .931 save percentage. He's also helped by a defense that has allowed a mere 26.9 shots on net per contest.

WING

Cole Caufield, MON vs. PIT ($21): Caufield has 20 points this year, but he's also been unlucky. He has a 6.7 shooting percentage, which should improve. After all, he tallied 26 goals in 46 games last year. The Penguins are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Alex Nedeljkovic will likely be in net. He's only played in five games this year, but over the previous two seasons he posted a .900 save percentage.

Anders Lee, NYI vs. ANA ($18): Lee started slow, but now he's on the top line and cruising. He's tallied six goals over his last 12 games. Meanwhile, John Gibson has been reeling as Lee has been surging. The veteran goalie has an .880 save percentage over his last nine outings.

WINGS TO AVOID

Tyler Toffoli, NJD vs. BOS ($23): Toffoli started his first campaign with the Devils well, but he doesn't have a point in his last five games. That will be hard to change against the Bruins, especially with Jeremy Swayman likely to start. He has a 2.08 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Troy Terry, ANA at NYI ($14): Terry has two points in his last three games. That's good! On the other hand, he hasn't scored a goal in his last 17 contests. That's not good! In addition to Varlamov's .918 save percentage over his last five seasons, he has a .925 save percentage this year.

DEFENSE

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. WPG ($22): Doughty has nine points over his last 11 games. He's also averaged a hefty 3:44 per contest with the extra man. The Jets have a bottom-10 penalty kill, and they are also on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Kevin Shattenkirk, BOS at NJD ($14): Shattenkirk has three points over his last six games. Also, with Charlie McAvoy out, he's going to be on the top power-play unit, and to that end he played 3:06 with the extra man in Boston's last game. As previously noted, the Devils have a 3.62 GAA.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Josh Morrissey, WPG at LOS ($21): Morrissey has proved last season was no fluke, but his lofty salary means production is important when you roster him. Now, he's on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Kings are in the top two in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage.

Kris Letang, PIT at MON ($17): Letang has not been the power-play producer he has been in the past. He has only one point with the extra man. The Canadiens have a poor penalty kill, but it may not matter when it comes to Letang. Plus, the Penguins are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and maybe Sam Montembeault will be in net for the Habs. He has a .912 save percentage, best among Montreal's options.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.