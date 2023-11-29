NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We near the end of the month with a light day of work for NHL teams. Only three games are on the schedule. Toss out that last piece of pumpkin pie you're never going to eat and put a DFS roster or two (or more!) together after checking out these players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Elvis Merzlikins, CLM vs. MON ($24): Cam Talbot facing the Capitals is a glaringly-obvious choice if you don't care about salary, but here's an alternative. Merzlikins has a .913 save percentage over his last 10 starts, which is pretty decent, all things considered. The Canadiens have averaged 2.71 goals and 28.5 shots on net per game, and when all is said and done, I think they'll be worse offensively than the Caps.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. DET ($34): It's notable, and a bit concerning, to me that Shersterkin has faced at least 33 shots in each of his last four starts. The Rangers have been a little porous defensively as of late. Detroit is cruising offensively early, having scored 3.70 goals per contest. Shesterkin seems likely to be challenged once again, and I don't want to be relying on him tackling said challenge.

CENTER

Boone Jenner, CLM vs. MON ($18): Jenner, having scored over 20 goals in each of his last two seasons, has 11 goals through 23 games this year. He also has seven points over his last six outings. The Canadiens have announced Sam Montembeault will be the starter Wednesday, and he has a career .897 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Strome, WAS at LOS ($17): Strome has eight goals in 18 games, but he also has a 21.1 shooting percentage that will likely regress. I mentioned Talbot earlier, and he's a big reason why the Kings have a 2.37 GAA. However, the defense has been stellar as well, as Los Angeles has only allowed 27.7 shots on net per game.

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. DET ($24): Kreider won't sustain his 25.0 shooting percentage, but we know this dude has a nose for the net. He had 36 goals last year and 52 the year prior, and this year he already has 13. Ville Husso has been named the starter for the Wings, and he's struggled in his time with the team. He has an .894 save percentage since the start of last season.

Trevor Moore, LOS vs. WAS ($19): Moore has two points in each of his last three games, and the Kings' second line has been on fire. The Capitals have a 2.78 GAA, which isn't bad, but a big part of that is the fact Charlie Lindgren has a .926 save percentage in six appearances. Lindgren has a career .908 save percentage, and number-one netminder Darcey Kuemper has an .894 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at LOS ($33): Sure, Ovechkin has been unlucky, as he has a 7.1 shooting percentage, but his production has still not been on his expected level. Talbot has a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage, and the Kings also have the first-ranked penalty kill. That's a concern, given Ovechkin's usual production on the power play.

Lucas Raymond, DET at NYR ($17): Raymond has a six-game point streak, but I think it may end Wednesday. Sure, it is in part the fact the Rangers have a 2.45 GAA and a top-10 penalty kill. However, it is also partially because Dylan Larkin has been declared out for this one. That means the Swede won't have his usual center next to him.

DEFENSE

Zach Werenski, CLM vs. MON ($18): Werenski has put plenty of pucks on net, with 50 shots on goal with 21 games. He has only lit the lamp once, but he has 14 assists to his name. The Canadiens have allowed 34.5 shots on net per game, so Werenski should be able to stay busy in this one.

Erik Gustafsson, NYR vs. DET ($17): While the expectation is Adam Fox will return for this game, Gustafsson has earned himself a larger role, both in general and on the power play. He has a point in nine of his last 10 games. The defenseman also has six points with the extra man this season. Detroit has a middling penalty kill, and Husso has a below-average save percentage (.888). After a stint on long-term IR, Fox may need to be eased into the lineup, so Gustafsson may stick in the role he has been playing, at least for one more game.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS at LOS ($23): It's clearly the matchup to avoid, and Carlson is the only viable defenseman on the Capitals from a DFS perspective more often than not. The Kings are in the top five in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. So yeah, that doesn't bode well.

Mike Matheson, MON at CLM ($20): Matheson has 15 points in 21 games, but there are a couple reasons to think he might have an issue with this matchup. One, his 8.8 shooting percentage is a bit high and a candidate for regression. Two, nine of his points have come on the power play, and the Blue Jackets actually have the second-ranked penalty kill.

