NHL Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Game 5 Picks for New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

New York Rangers

The Panthers and the Rangers will tangle in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.

These teams split the first two games of this series at Madison Square Garden, with Florida winning Game 1 by a 3-0 count behind Sergei Bobrovsky, while New York eked out a 2-1 win in overtime, thanks to a Barclay Goodrow winner.

In Game 3, we had the only Over result of the series, as the Rangers outscored the Panthers 5-4 in overtime, as Alex Wennberg was the hero. Goodrow and Alexis Lafreniere scored two goals apiece, with Goodrow notching a shorthanded goal. Sam Reinhart had two power-play goals in the first period, and the teams combined for four goals in the first 14:46 after managing a total of just five regulation goals, including one empty-net goal and one own goal, in the first two games at MSG.

Then, as the Panthers were down 2-1 in the series, Florida came up with a 3-2 victory, as this series went to overtime for a third consecutive game. Vincent Trocheck struck on the power play at 8:51, and it was the first tally on the man advantage after going 0-for-8 in the first three games of the series.

After going to the room, down 1-0 after 20, the Panthers notched goals from Sam Bennett at even strength, and Carter Verhaeghe on the power play. Lafreniere answered back in the third to tie it, before Reinhart untied things on the power play just 72 seconds into OT. That goal came just 13 seconds after Blake Wheeler took a hooking penalty on an infraction which easily could have been penalty-shot worthy.

Wheeler returned for the first time since mid-February due to a right leg ailment. He replaced Filip Chytil in the lineup.

As the series shifts back to New York for this pivotal Game 5, there isn't much to glean from the trends. The home team is 2-2 in this series, while the favorite/under is also 2-2. The biggest takeaway is that we've had three straight games unable to be decided in regulation. However, taking the underdog on the puck line will cost you around two and a half times, and that's not recommended if you're a little more on the conservative side.

Pick a winner on the moneyline, and expect to sweat it out all night. The better value is playing the Rangers on home ice, although I fully expect the Panthers to bring it in a close loss, win Game 6 on Saturday night, and have this series right back at MSG for a Game 7 on Monday.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Panthers at Rangers

Rangers ML (+102 at DraftKings)

The Under has cashed in three of the four games to date, with the Rangers averaging 2.3 goals per game (GPG) in this series, while going 1-for-11 on the power play.

The Panthers are good for 2.8 GPG, and the Under has cashed in three of the first four games in this series. Going low has been the norm for Florida after a 6-0 Over run from Game 3 of the Tampa series until Game 3 of the Boston series.

The Under is 6-1 in the past seven playoff games for the Cats, and a huge part of that success is Sergei Bobrovsky. He 10-5-0 with a 2.29 GAA and .904 SV% with one shutout in 15 postseason starts, including the Game 1 shutout at MSG.

Igor Shesterkin is right there with Bob, posting a 10-4-0 record, 2.38 GAA and .925 SV%. You can expect a lower-scoring game, as neither team wants to commit a critical miscue risking it on the offensive end, causing a rush the other way which could alter the course of the series in this pivotal Game 5. Somebody is getting pushed to the brink of elimination in Game 5 with a loss, and both teams will be ultra careful to make sure it's not them.

NHL Totals Bets for Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Under 5.5 (-130 at Caesars)

NHL Player and Game Props for Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

This could be a very low-scoring game, similar to the first two games in New York when we had a total of five regulation goals, and six combined scores. As such, playing an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) prop is not recommended, as that would basically be cheering against yourself.

We normally suggest player props, but how can you avoid this tempting little nugget? Playing YES (+275) on the game prop "Will There Be Overtime?" is too good to pass on. The past three games have not been able to be decided in regulation. Are we due for a regulation winner? Sure, but playing Yes gives you a chance to nearly triple up.

Will There Be Overtime? YES (+275 at Caesars)

Like him or not, Jacob Trouba is a physical player, and a tough defenseman, and he pays the price more often than not in front of his tendy. In Game 4, the veteran rearguard stepped in front of four shots, and he blocked nine shots in the Game 3 overtime win. In Game 2, he blocked five shots. He is a good bet to hit his target of at least four blocks in Game 5, an especially crucial game. It'll cost you, however.

Jacob Trouba Over 3.5 Blocked Shots (-155 at Caesars)

For the visitors, Sam Bennett might not get the accolades and headlines of some of his other teammates, and the casual fan might not know him quite as well. He is, of course, Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston, however. Anyway, he has picked up a point in three of the four games so far, and he is plus-money to simply get one point in Game 5. That's too tough to pass up.

Sam Bennett - Player To Be Credited With +1 Total Points (+135 at Caesars)

Leaving off the overtime prop, which cannot be combined with the moneyline, total and player props, check out this potential lucrative four-leg parlay.

BONUS - Same-Game Parlay +1800 (at Caesars)

Rangers ML (+105)

Under 5.5 Goals (-130)

Jacob Trouba Over 3.5 BS (-155)

Sam Bennett +1 Total Points (-106)

