NHL Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Game 6 Picks for Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: New York Rangers at

Florida Panthers

Game 6 NHL Best Bets and Player Props, June 1

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers meet in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night. The Panthers hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, making this a closeout game for the home side. Puck drop from Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN or ESPN+.

Stay in the know on current NHL odds and Stanley Cup odds throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The BetMGM bonus code now gets new players a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500, allowing them to get in on the action for the NHL postseason.

These teams have tossed home-ice advantage back and forth in this series. The Rangers lost Game 1 on home ice, but won two in a row, including Game 3, to set themselves up in good shape. With the series tied 2-2, the series shifted back to Madison Square Garden, only for the Panthers to dominate most of the game, sending the series back south for a closeout game for the home side.

The teams combined for no goals in the first 20 minutes, and then early in the second period, K'Andre Miller was whistled for a trip on Carter Verhaeghe. However, it was Chris Kreider coming up with another postseason shorthanded goal, as the MSG crowd erupted. Gustav Forsling leveled things, though, with Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad chipping in with apples. It was 1-1 heading to the third period.

In the final period. Anton Lundell notched his first of the series, and third of the playoffs, as Eetu Luostarinen helped out, and Bennett was back with an empty-net goal to make it 3-1. The Rangers weren't done yet, though, as things got a bit hairy in the final minute, with Alexis Lafreniere finding the back of the net with the extra attacker and 50 seconds left in regulation. That's all Sergei Bobrovsky would allow, however.

Bobrovsky improved to 11-5-0 with a 2.27 GAA and .905 SV% with one shutout in the postseason, helping the Panthers move to within one win of a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

However, the Panthers have played in two closeout games already. In Game 4 at Tampa, Florida was unable to eliminate the Lightning in the first try. In Game 5 on home ice, the Panthers were unable to eliminate the Bruins on the first try. Florida is 2-2 in closeout games, eventually getting it done.

The Rangers, on the flip side, seem to save their best for last. When the Blueshirts have their backs to the wall, facing elimination, New York has won eight of the past 10 playoff games. Can they force Game 7, and get it back to MSG?

Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced in Game 5, and he is 10-5-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 SV% in the postseason. If anyone can get it back to New York for a decisive Game 7, it's the 28-year-old Moscovite.

If you're a little more conservative, play the Rangers on the puck line. We've had four one-goal games, and three decided in overtime. This game should be extremely close, too. If you're a little more adventurous, try the Rangers on the moneyline. We'll use the PL as part of a parlay, however.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Rangers at Panthers

Rangers PL (+1.5, -185 at DraftKings)

Heading into this series, the Over was 19-0-1 in the previous 20 meetings dating back to 2016 when James Reimer was patrolling the crease for the Panthers, and Henrik Lundqvist was not in the television studio, but in between the pipes for the Rangers.

However, we've had four Under results in the first five meetings in this series. The Rangers have scored 11 total goals, or 2.2 goals per game (GPG), while the Panthers have lit the lamp 14 times, or 2.8 GPG. That's a good recipe for the Under.

With the Rangers facing elimination, the Panthers won't want to do anything to perhaps risk a misplay, giving New York a chance the other way. And New York will be extremely careful, as one miscue could end its season. Look for goals to be at a premium.

NHL Totals Bets for New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

Under (-135 at Caesars)

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code, ROTO1000, gets new players a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. See our page for more details.

NHL Player Prop and Same-Game Parlay (SGP) for New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

As far as the player props are concerned, we'll obviously shy away from the Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props, as scores are expected to be low. In fact, we'll take just one player prop and a three-leg parlay for Game 6.

For the visitors, Mika Zibanejad is a good bet to go over his shot total. The season is on the line, and one of the team's most gifted players will be tasked to try and get the puck on goal. Shockingly, he had zero shots on goal in Game 5, but he did have a pair of assists. In the two prior games in Florida, though, he had nine SOG, or 4.5 shots per game.

Mika Zibanejad - Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-108 at Caesars)

Caesars 3-leg Same-Game Parlay (+675)