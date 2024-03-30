NHL Parlay Picks for Saturday, March 30

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Saturday, March 30

The NHL has 15 games on tap Saturday, with just two teams not in action. It's the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks, as they play Sunday, just in case you were wondering. Anyway, the NHL isn't concerned about TV ratings, and going up against the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. It's hockey, coast-to-coast, all day. We'll focus on three matchups in the evening window for your parlay building. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Bruins at Capitals

The Bruins (42-17-15) travel to meet the Capitals (36-27-9) in the nation's capital, and it's an important game for Washington. The Caps entered the day with a two-point lead over the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington has been a thorn in the side of Boston in recent seasons, winning three of the past five meetings, with each victory coming as an underdog. That includes a 3-0 win in Boston on Feb. 10 in the most recent battle as a massive underdog (+240).

Boston has won three of the past four skates at Capital One Arena, though, and it is simply the best team on the ice more often than not. However, the B's have lost three of the past four games, including two of the previous three on the road. The Caps have been white-hot lately, going 6-2-0 in the past eight games, with both losses coming against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Caps are desperate to stay in the playoff picture, and they're a good value on home ice as big 'dogs.

Capitals ML (+142 at FanDuel)

Kings at Flames

The Kings (38-23-11) and Flames (33-34-5) do battle at 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on CBC in Canada, and ESPN+ in the States.

The Flames aren't having a great season, and they were sellers at the NHL trade deadline. However, Calgary won the most recent home game Feb. 27, doubling up Los Angeles 4-2. And the Flames have won four of the past seven meetings, splitting the two battles this season. The home team has won six in a row in the series, with the favorite going 3-0 in the past three.

As far as the total, the Over has connected in five of the past six in the series, too, making for a nice Same-Game Parlay opportunity. Roll the dice on the home side to keep up the good work, and look for them to do so in a higher-scoring affair.

Flames ML (+140 at DraftKings)

Over 5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Stars at Kraken

The Stars (46-19-9) and Kraken (30-29-13) lock horns at Climate Pledge Arena for just the second meeting between these teams this season.

Dallas eked out a 4-3 OT win in the Metroplex in the first meeting on Dec. 18 as the Over (6) connected. The home team has won the past four meetings, including the final two battles of their playoff series last May.

Dallas storms in with six straight victories, all as a favorite, while covering the puck line in each of those games. The Stars have outscored the opposition 26-11 during the outstanding win streak.

While Seattle has won the past two games, both against the Anaheim Ducks, the Kraken is a dismal 2-6-2 across the past 10 outings. Roll with the visitors on the ML, if you're a little more conservative, and take the Stars on the puck line if you are a little more confident.

Stars ML (-175 at ESPN Bet)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg Same-Game Parlay+ (+1436 at FanDuel)

Capitals ML (+142) vs. Bruins

Stars ML (-182) at Kraken

Flames ML and Over 5.5 vs. Kings - SGP (+309)

2-Dog Parlay (+461 at FanDuel)

Capitals ML (+142) vs. Bruins

Flames ML (+132) vs. Kings

2-Leg Same-Game Parlay (+309 at FanDuel)