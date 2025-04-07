NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, April 7

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Jake Guentzel Over 2.5 Shots at New York Rangers - 7:00 p.m. ET

Guentzel has reached this mark in each of his last five outings, which is likely why this is the most popular play on the PrizePicks board. Combine that with the fact that the Rangers are the fifth-worst in the league in shots allowed this season at 29.8. There is little reason to expect a drop-off from Guentzel in this one. I don't hate the Demon play here at over 3.5 shots, but we'll play it safe here.

Robert Thomas Over 0.5 Assists at Winnipeg - 7:30 p.m. ET

This one is fairly straightforward -- hit while the iron is hot. Thomas has at least one assist in seven straight games for a combined 15 helpers over that stretch. In fact, he's on such a heater right now that I'm willing to consider this play even with the Blues heading into Winnipeg to face Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck Over 21.5 Saves vs. St. Louis - 7:30 p.m. ET

Speaking of the aforementioned Hellebuyck, in his 16 appearances coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off, he has made more than 21.5 saves in all but three of those contests. The Blues haven't been a heavy volume team over that same stretch, generating 26.7 shots per game since the international break. Hellebuyck is pretty much a lock for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the year and has been stopping just about everything headed his way.

