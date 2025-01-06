NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, Jan. 6

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Jason Zucker Over 0.5 Goals vs. Washington - 7:00 p.m. ET

Let's go big or go home as we bring back this article in the new year. Zucker has scored a goal in each of his last four games, and the Sabres' power play is converting at an impressive 50 percent since the holiday break. It's not a lock of course, as the Caps' penalty kill over that stretch has been equally hard to stop at 92.9 percent. Still, if somebody on Buffalo is going to score, the odds favor it being Zucker.

Rasmus Dahlin Over 2.5 Shots vs. Washington - 7:00 p.m. ET

Taking a note from the oddsmakers, Dahlin to have over 2.5 shots comes in at -115 on most sportsbooks, so it's about a 53 percent chance to happen. Despite not having scored in his last six outings, the blueliner has put 13 shots on net over that stretch, hitting the three-shot mark in half of those contests.

Nathan MacKinnon Over 9 Faceoffs Won vs. Florida - 9:00 p.m. ET

Over the course of the 2024-25 campaign, MacKinnon has racked up 346 faceoff wins over 40 games for an average of 8.65 wins, which puts him 16th in the league. Additionally, his percentage sits at a decent 47.7 percent. It won't be a cakewalk against the Panthers, who have Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov both well over the 50 percent mark at 51.2 and 61.7 percent, respectively. Still, the Avs are at home, which means they have last change and can set MacKinnon up for success.

