NHL Pick'Em Today

Brady Tkachuk Over 3.5 Shots at Washington - 6:30 p.m. ET

Over his last four games, Tkachuk is generating 6.75 shots per game, so it's a good opportunity to grab some value out of the Senators' forward. It's not the easiest matchup for Tkachuk, but sometimes you have to hit when the iron is hot, and few players have been hotter in the shots category than Tkachuk of late.

Phillip Danault Over 1.5 Shots at Chicago - 8:30 p.m. ET

There may be a new goalie in Chicago after the team acquired Spencer Knight from the Panthers on Saturday, but it came at the cost of their best defenseman. For a team that is already allowing 31.7 shots per game, that doesn't exactly bode well for whoever is in the crease. All that to say, every shot prop for the Kings should probably be considered in play heading into Monday's tilt -- including Drew Doughty over 1.5 shots.

John Tavares Over 2.5 Shots vs. San Jose - 7:30 p.m. ET

Only two teams are conceding more shots per game this year than the Blackhawks, and it just happens to be San Jose, so just like the Kings' shot props, there are plenty of Leafs that should get a good look tonight. The former Leafs captain has reached this threshold in three of his last five appearances, so he's far from a lock, but there should be plenty of rubber flying from the Toronto end in this one.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.