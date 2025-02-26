NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 26

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Kyle Connor Over 0.5 Goals at Ottawa - 7:00 p.m. ET

Connor is currently mired in a five-game goal drought, which may not seem like the ideal time to back him to score a goal, but he has generated a ridiculous 18 shots over his last three games -- a goal is going to come for the winger. For their part, the Senators have given up five goals in each of their last three games, so this matchup is perfectly timed for Connor to get out of his funk.

Thomas Chabot Over 2.5 Shots vs. Winnipeg - 7:00 p.m. ET

You aren't going to find a lot of Demon plays that have hit in six of a player's last seven appearances, but that is the case with Chabot. Facing Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck isn't usually a recipe for success, but Chabot doesn't have to actually score a goal for this to hit. Combine that with the forward absences currently impacting the Senators, and Chabot will likely be asked to focus more on the offensive side of his game in this one.

Jesper Bratt Over 0.5 Assists at Colorado - 9:30 p.m. ET

There is a reason this is the most popular play on the PrizePicks board -- Bratt has registered an assist in 10 consecutive games, giving him 14 overall in that stretch, including five with the man advantage. It's not an ideal matchup, as the Avs are allowing just 2.62 goals per game since the calendar flipped to 2025, but Bratt is on too much of a roll right now to pass on this play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.