NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday

NHL Pick'Em Today

Brandon Montour over 2.5 shots at Carolina - 7pm ET

In his last 10 outings, Montour has hit this mark nine times, including putting up seven shots last time out versus the Sharks. The Hurricanes have limited opposing teams to just 25.8 shots per game since the start of November, but Montour is firmly entrenched in the quarterback spot on the Kraken's No. 1 power-play unit. As such, he should get plenty of opportunity to put pucks on net.

Dan Vladar over 27.5 save vs Columbus - 9pm ET

The biggest risk here is that Vladar gets pulled before he has a chance to make enough saves in this one. The Jackets led the league in shots per game (33.8) during November and will likely continue to pepper opposing backstops with rubber. But, they are also scoring 3.23 goals per game over that stretch, hence the slight risk that Vladar doesn't go the full 60 minutes. Still, he wasn't pulled his last time out when he gave up six goals on 43 shots to the Penguins on Saturday.

Kirill Marchenko over 2.5 shots vs Calgary - 9pm ET

As mentioned, the Blue Jackets have been absolutely firing of late, and Marchenko is a big piece of that offensive production. He's reached 2.5 shots in each of his last six outings and in nine of his previous 10. The winger is a key piece of Columbus' No. 1 power-play unit, averaging 2:31 of ice time with the man advantage this season, and the Flames are fourth highest in penalty minutes per game this year at 10:09. Plus, this pairs well with the Vladar over 27.5 saves play.

