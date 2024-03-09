NHL Picks and Parlays for Saturday, March 9

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Saturday, March 9

The National Hockey League has a total of 13 games on Saturday. However, we have five puck drops between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET, and we'll mostly avoid those games, focusing on the evening slate of games. We'll try to build a handful of parlays to win big and build that bankroll for the stretch run. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens

The Maple Leafs (36-19-8) hit the road for Bell Centre to tangle with the Canadiens (24-29-10). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Leafs edged the Canadiens 6-5 in a shootout on Oct. 11 in the first and only meeting between these Original Six rivals this season. This is the second of three meetings, with the teams also scheduled to face one another April 6 in Montreal.

Playing in Bell Centre hasn't been kind to the Leafs. Montreal has won five straight regular-season meetings since Toronto last won on the road in this series on April 28, 2021. Back the home 'dogs, and keep playing Montreal until the Leafs can get the job done at Bell Centre on a regular basis.

Canadiens ML (+180 at BetMGM)

Flyers vs Lightning

The Flyers (33-23-8) tangle with the Lightning (33-25-6) at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Philadelphia won the most recent meeting at Wells Fargo Center 6-2 as the underdog cashed and the Over (6) hit. The latter is what we're looking at, as the total has gone high in each of the previous three installments in this series. In fact, we have had an average of 8.0 goals per game in the three-game span.

While the Flyers have cashed the Under in three in the road, the Over-Under has split 5-5 in the past 10 outings, with one of those Over results coming in Philly on Feb. 27. The Lightning have hit the Over in the past 2 outings, and 3 of the previous 4 contests.

Over 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

Senators vs Sharks

The Senators (25-32-4) hook up with the Sharks (15-40-7) in the Bay Area. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Ottawa has dropped the first three games on the road trip, averaging just 2.0 goals per game (GPG), while allowing 3.4 GPG. That includes a 4-3 OT loss in Los Angeles last time out on Thursday. In fact, the Sens have picked up just one point out of a possible 12 in the past six outings, going 0--5-1 during the span.

San Jose has managed to go 0-7-2 in the past nine games, although three of the previous four setbacks are just by a single point.

I don't like Ottawa on the moneyline, costing more than two times your potential return. However, I don't trust San Jose straight up, either. Instead, roll with the Sharks on the puck line as the 'dog, as they've been playing teams close more often than not, even if they're not getting wins.

Sharks PL (+1.5, -135 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg Parlay (+874 at BetMGM)

Canadiens ML (+180) vs. Maple Leafs

Sharks PL (+1.5, -135) vs. Senators

Over 6.5 (+100) - Flyers at Lightning

2-Leg Total Parlay (+248 at FanDuel)