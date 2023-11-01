NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props for Nov. 1

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets & Player Props, Nov. 1

No Halloween hangover for us here. Grab that extra candy and let's enjoy the sweet treats provided by the 4-game slate in the NHL to kick off November. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buffalo Sabres ML -115

The Sabres have won seven of their last 10 overall against the Flyers and just blanked the Avalanche 4-0 on Sunday. I can't trust a team that gave up seven goals to the Ducks on home ice, and that's exactly what the Flyers did on Saturday. The Sabres have scored 15 goals in their last three games, so if this one becomes a light-the-lamp expo, then I like Tage Thompson and company.

Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks over 6.5 -110

These teams played a 2-1 game on Oct. 21 that the Coyotes won, and neither is known for their high-powered offenses. But both clubs, despite underwhelming preseason expectations, have played somewhat inspired hockey out of the gates. They've got all sorts of young studs flying around, like Mason McTavish in Anaheim and Logan Cooley in Arizona. The Ducks are riding a three-game win streak and the total has hit the over in all three. The Yotes have also hit the over total in their last three, and are looking to build on the 8-1 win they just handed to the Blackhawks on Monday.

Calgary Flames ML +108

I feel like this is a trap game for the Stars, and I'm kind of surprised the Stars aren't a heavier favorite than the -130 they're pulling at the time of this writing. Dallas is 5-1-1 to start the season, polar opposite of the Flames, who are sitting at 2-6-1. It hasn't been the best start to the post-Darryl Sutter era in Calgary, with the team now dropping four straight. The Stars are winners of four of their last five, but their two losses on the season came on the road, and the Flames need one on home ice.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Roope Hintz to Record 3+ Shots on Goal -115

Hintz is pretty consistent in this category. He's hit this prop in 4-of-6 overall, and has been buzzing eight points on the season. I may have picked the Flames in this one, but I think they'll have to earn it the hard way with a stellar performance in net. Hintz will be one of the shooters to turn away.

Troy Terry to Record 3+ Shots on Goal -130

Terry registered six shots on goal against the Coyotes on Oct. 21 and has hit this prop in five of his last six matchups with Arizona. He's been quiet on his team's three-game win streak, so I like him to get back into the mix tonight in what should be a back-and-forth affair.

Happy hunting, y'all!