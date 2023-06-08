NHL Picks: Expert Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for June 8: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers shift their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final series to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Thursday night for Game 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Golden Knights took care of business on home ice in a big way, posting a 5-2 victory in the series opener, before rolling the Panthers 7-2 in Game 2 to take care of the Over all on their own. There are 2-0 series leads that could really go either way, and then there are commanding 2-0 series leads. This series has definitely fallen into the latter.

The difference so far has been on the man advantage. The Panthers are 0-for-7 on the power play, while the Golden Knights have rolled up four goals on the man advantage in 11 opportunities.

In addition, Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky entered this series as the favorite at most shops for the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in the postseason. After wetting the bed in the first two games, he has tumbled down the charts, replaced by Vegas sniper, and former Panthers forward, Jonathan Marchessault, as the odds-on favorite.

Bobrovsky had been money in these playoffs, and he is still a respectable 11-4 with a 2.50 GAA and .925 SV% with one shutout. However, he has taken it on the chin against VGK so far, doubling his postseason loss total in just two games. He allowed four goals on 33 shots in Game 1, and he was hammered for four goals on just 13 shots in Game 2, and head coach Paul Maurice was forced to yank him at 7:10 of the second period in favor of Alex Lyon.

Lyon wasn't much better, coughing up three goals on 15 shots, so the bench boss goes right back to Bob for Game 3.

If Marchessault doesn't win the Conn Smythe Trophy, and Vegas ends up winning Lord Stanley's grail, backstop Adin Hill deserves some serious consideration. The 27-year-old Calgary native (ooh, that's gotta hurt, eh Flames fans?) has kicked aside 62 of the 66 shots he has faced from the Panthers, with one of the goals a shorthanded marker from Eric Staal.

While a change of venue should give the Panthers a little more life, and their suddenly rabid fans pack the previously half-filled arena armed with rubber rats, it won't be enough to intimidate the Golden Knights. Vegas is playing with confidence and poise and, while it seems unreal, Hill is playing better than the previously red-hot Bobrovsky in this series. Look for VGK to fire out to a 3-0 series lead, keeping Florida winless all-time in the Stanley Cup Final round. Remember, it was swept back in 1996 by the Colorado Avalanche.

NHL Money Line Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Golden Knights ML (+104 at BetRivers)

As far as the total is concerned, we have had the Over connect in each of the first two games in this series, including Vegas doing the honors all on its own in Game 2.

However, as the series shifts to South Florida, and Bobrovsky looks for a little retribution, I think we see a tightening up on the defensive end by both sides. Florida has struggled on the power play, and that is likely to continue in Game 3. Vegas has not struggled on the man advantage, but I think the Panthers feed off the energy of a full building to give them an extra gear on D, and in the crease.

The intensity is ratcheting up, as we have anywhere from just two to five games left in the NHL season. I like the Under to cash for the first time in this series, and I wouldn't be surprised to see perhaps a 2-2 game heading to overtime, with a winner decided after some free hockey.

NHL Totals Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (-143 at SI)

NHL Player Props for Panthers vs. Golden Knights

As far as the NHL player props as concerned for Game 3, it's impossible to get away from what works.

Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault has vaulted to the favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy after posting a power-play goal, an even-strength marker and an assist in Game 2, the only player on either side to have a three-point game in this series so far. As an anytime goal scorer, for a chance to nearly double up, how can you not roll the dice on this one?

Jonathan Marchessault Anytime Goal Scorer (+180 at FanDuel)

Florida's Brandon Montour stepped in front of two shots in Game 2, and he also tallied two blocked shots in Game 1. It's rather curious that he is listed at Over/Under 1.5 Blocked Shots for Game 3, especially on home ice, where he'll likely have another gear in front of the home faithful. I love this prop, and would go rather aggressively on it. I think the only way it doesn't cash is if he has to go to the room early for medical attention.