NHL Picks: Stanley Cup Betting Picks for Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Florida Panthers at

Edmonton Oilers

Game 6 NHL Best Bets and Player Props

The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ABC or streamed on ESPN+.

The Panthers fired out to a 3-0 series lead, but the Oilers have shown tremendous resilience to not only avoid the embarrassing Stanley Cup Final sweep, but win two elimination games to force a Game 6 back in their barn. They have a very good chance, in front of a raucous fanbase, to force a decisive Game 7, potentially coming all the way back from the depths of an 0-3 series hole.

Connor McDavid has been front and center in the revival, posting three goals and 10 points in the past three games. He now has eight goals and 34 assists, breaking a tie with Wayne Gretzky for the most helpers in a playoffs. And McDavid has back-to-back four-point games in the Stanley Cup Final round, something even The Great One was unable to accomplish.

McDavid is starting to heat up civil discussions, as well as arguments on social media, about his viability as a Conn Smythe Trophy candidate, even if the Oilers should eventually lose. He does have 42 points in the postseason, which is a solid season for most NHL players in a regular season.

It's hard to believe that the Oilers managed just one single goal in the first two games of this series. In Game 3 at Rogers Place, the Edmonton offense came alive a little bit, eventually falling 4-3. But it won 8-1 in Game 4, to force the series back to South Florida, and the Oilers found a way to score on the road, winning 5-3 to get the series to shift back home for this Game 6.

Suddenly, Sergei Bobrovsky, who was a brick wall in the first two games of this series, and most of the postseason, has looked mortal again. He is still 15-7-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .906 SV% with two shutouts in this postseason, but he has allowed 12 goals on 84 shots in the past three games, good for an unseemly .838 SV%, and a terrible 5.06 GAA. Florida fans can't imagine a worse time for a meltdown, as it is on the brink of its first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

Has Bobrovsky fumbled away the Conn Smythe Trophy? It really doesn't matter, as long as the Panthers are able to hoist the Cup, but suddenly there is a little bit of doubt. Edmonton, which was playing with house money, down 0-3 in the series, has the opportunity to force this thing back to South Florida for a decisive Game 7, and then you never know. Look for the Oilers to do just that.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Panthers at Oilers

Oilers ML (-120 at DraftKings)

Bobrovsky has looked mortal in the past three games, and McDavid has been playing absolutely out of his mind. The Oilers offense, moribund in the first two games in South Florida, has come alive. Even the power play, which was 0-for-10 in the first three games, has struck for three goals in the past two games, including a pair on the man advantage in Game 5.

This series has been a flip-flop. Normally, we see the high-scoring, high-paced games in the early part of a series, before things tighten up considerably the later we go. These teams are going the opposite direction, with the Over cashing in each of the past three outings.

We have to go high again, right? With McDavid single-handedly willing his team to wins, and Bob looking human again, the Over is the play until it gets to a flat six.

NHL Totals Bets for Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

Over 5.5 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

It's Game 6, and it's hard to believe we're here. And we've been calling for Under results, but simply will go with Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props in this series, which has suddenly turned into an offense-fest.

We haven't seen Zach Hyman do much in this series, but like a dormant volcano, he is starting to show signs he is about to erupt. After going scoreless in the first three games, he had two helpers in Game 4 in Edmonton, and he scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 5. He is a solid play as an AGS at plus-money.

Zach Hyman Anytime Goal Scorer (+125 at FanDuel)

Looking to the visitors, it's hard to get away from Carter Verhaeghe. He has been a consistent contributor in this postseason with 10 goals, including four on the power play. Yes, he has been blanked in the past four games, but that's even more reason to get behind him. He is due, and for the chance to nearly double up, he is a value, too.

Carter Verhaeghe - Anytime Goal Scorer (+190 at FanDuel)

