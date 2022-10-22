NHL Picks Today: Best Bets and Props for Saturday, October 22

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: NHL Picks and Props for Saturday, October 22

It's a Saturday. There are 13 NHL games on today. Some of the words that come to mind are: juicy, frothy, tasty, scrumptious, delectable, finger-lickin'.

Needless to say, I'm feeling frisky with all this action. Let's break down the best NHL bets for today, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. I've got 3 bets for each game. Hope you can handle all this heat!

Wild vs Boston Bruins

The Wild are playing schoolyard puck these days, hemorrhaging goals to opposing clubs while also scoring 3 in all but one game, where they dropped 6 in a…loss. The Bruins are coming off a clunky 2-1 W against the Ducks on Thursday, and their only loss in the first 5 games was 7-5 to the Senators. This should be a fun one.

NHL Best Bets and Parlays for Bruins-Wild

Bruins ML -115

Over 6.5 -110

Game Parlay: Moneyline/Total Goals, Bruins/Over 6.5 +235

Try the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 when you sign up at BetMGM.

Sharks vs Devils

The Sharks stink, but they somehow pulled off an upset of the vaunted Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Devils came out of the gate slow in their first few games but notched their first victory on Thursday. Basically, this is a bet on which team can win two in a row.

NHL Best Bets and Parlays for Sharks-Devils

Devils ML -195

Under 6.5 -120

Game Parlay: Moneyline/Total Goals, Devils/Under 6.5 +180

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Coyotes vs Senators

The 'Yotes are on a road swing before going back to play in a college arena. The Senators just outclassed the Capitals on Thursday and dropped 7 in a win against the Bruins just before that. Who do you think I'm taking here?

NHL Bets and Game Props for Coyotes-Senators

Senators PL +105

Over 6.5 -120

Race To 4 Goals (Excl OT), Senators -105

Blues vs Oilers

This is a potential late-round playoff matchup in the Western Conference by year's end. The Blues look rock-solid. The Oilers, to no surprise, can shoot the lights out of the puck but still have inconsistency issues. This should be one of the best games on the slate tonight, and I'll go as far as to say that stretches across every major sport…

NHL Bets and Game Props for Blues-Oilers

Blues ML +130

Over 7 +110

60 Minute Line, Draw +350

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

Stars vs Canadiens

The Stars look like one of the most improved clubs in the game right now and have cruised to a 3-0-1 start. The Canadiens are running and gunning under coach Marty St. Louis and are 3-2 to many people's surprise. Which will prevail: the Stars' grit and depth, or the Habs' youth and speed?

Stars ML -165

Team Total Goals (Excl OT), Stars Under 3.5 -150

Alt Total Goals, Under 6.5 -165

Islanders vs Lightning

The Bolts just dispatched the Panthers in OT on the road last night in a rough-and-tumble divisional tilt. The Isles head down south 2-2, and have looked stellar in their wins and boring in their losses. The Lightning are the better team, but how much of a chunk did Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers take out of them last night?

NHL Picks for Islanders-Lightning

Islanders PL -165

Over 6 -115

Goal In First Ten, under 0.5 +115

Penguins vs Blue Jackets

The Penguins look like the bona fide best team in the East right now, and maybe even in the whole league. They've scored 21 goals in 4 games. The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, seem to be struggling to find an identity, but even so, they have been competitive in most of their matches thus far. The Pens might be without stud first-liner and all-star Jake Guentzel and dropped their only game on the road in Montreal.

NHL Picks for Penguins-Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets PL -165

Over 6.5 -125

Blue Jackets over 2.5 goals -160

Jets vs Maple Leafs

What is going on in Toronto? Drama between the coach and players. Losing key pieces to injury left and right. Getting beat on home ice by the Coyotes. The Jets are 2-2 after playing what look to be 4 playoff-caliber teams with deep postseason potential. The Leafs still have Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and a star-studded cast up front. Will they be able to calm the noise and get a morale-boosting victory on the road?

NHL Picks for Jets-Maple Leafs

Jets ML +135

Under 7 -130

Leafs under 3.5 -105

Flyers vs Predators

John Tortorella's team may be the biggest surprise over the first 5 games so far. The Flyers are 3-1 and have a win over the Lightning already. The Preds started the season with 2 wins over the lowly Sharks in Prague but haven't won a game on North American soil yet. Will they shake off the jet lag to pull out the win as the favorite at home?

NHL Picks for Flyers-Predators

Flyers ML +165

Under 6.5 -120

Goal In First Ten, under 0.5 +125

Sabres vs Canucks

If I told you one of these teams was 3-1 with road wins over the Oilers and the Flames, and the other team has blown multi-goal leads to lose in all 5 games so far, which team would you think is each? Historically, you'd probably go with the Canucks for the former and the Sabres for the latter. Not this time. The Sabres seem to be ahead of schedule in their rebuild (it's about time since they've been rebuilding for over a decade). The Canucks seem to be due for actually holding onto one of these leads.

NHL Picks for Sabres-Canucks

Canucks ML -170

Over 6.5 +100

Goal In First Ten, over 0.5 -165

Hurricanes vs Flames

Potential Stanley Cup matchup/ Check out the futures bets on either team to win their respective conferences, and you may like the odds. The Canes are quietly 3-1 but their loss came to the only playoff team they've faced, on the road in Edmonton. Other than a surprise loss at home to the Sabres on Thursday, the Flames have dispatched the Avalanche, Golden Knights, and Oilers. This should be incredible television programming.

NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes-Flames

Flames ML -130

Over 6 -120

Goal In First Ten, under 0.5 +125

Kings vs Capitals

Ah the battle between my two hometowns. I am wearing my Alex Ovechkin jersey as I write this, and I rep my hometown Caps so obnoxiously hard. My wife even let me put Niklas Gnomestrom - aka a gnome of Niklas Backstrom that I received at an arena giveaway - in our garden. That garden is in Los Angeles, just a few miles from Crypto.com Arena, home to the Kings. For most of the season, this is not a conflict of interest since they only see each other twice. Well, since it's my job to pick sides here…

NHL Bets and Game Props for Kings-Capitals

Kings ML +115

Over 6.5 -105

Goal In First Ten, over 0.5 -160

Avalanche vs Golden Knights

ICYMI: The Kraken beat the Avalanche last night. And outshot them by double. Yeah. That's the world we live in right now as hockey bettors. The golden (jersey) era has started off splendidly for the 4-1 Golden Knights. Jack Eichel is buzzing, and both Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault have won me a bunch of cash from shots on goal props. As of the time of this writing, the moneyline odds are the same for both teams at -110. Even Vegas can't figure out how to book this one.

NHL Bets for Avalanche-Golden Knights

Avalanche ML -110

Over 6.5 -120

60 Min Line, draw +340

Happy freaking hunting today y'all!