NHL Picks Today: Best Bets and Props for Wednesday, November 16

NHL Betting: Hockey Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday, November 16

Three games on the NHL slate tonight, but I've got 16 bets for you to consider. Wayne Gretzky once said, "you miss 100% of the shots you don't take." And then Michael Scott ensured that every non-hockey fan in the world knew Wayne Gretzky said that. So, inspired by Michael and Wayne, we're taking some shots tonight. Get your trigger finger ready!

Game Picks

Sabres vs Senators

A few weeks ago, I was touting both of these teams. The Sabres earned that recognition. They were one of the hottest teams through the first 10 games. But they've dropped 7 in a row and are coming off a home loss to the Canucks just an evening ago. The Senators haven't fared much better of late. They're 2-7-1 in their last 10, which looks rough on paper, but the eye test says they're more competitive than it seems. Most of their games are tightly contested 1-2 goal affairs, so it may just be a little case of bad puck luck. In any case, they are the favorite coming into this one, and that's not surprising. The Sabres are on the second leg of a back-to-back and are on a 7-game losing streak. But, they beat the Senators 4-1 in Buffalo to open the season, so they're a tricky underdog here. Can they get some swagger back with a big road victory against a divisional foe? Or can the Senators get another close game to bounce their way?

NHL Picks and Props for Sabres-Senators

Sabres ML +140

Over 6.5 -125

Brady Tkachuk (OTT) over 3.5 shots on goal -150

Blues vs Blackhawks

After an absolutely shocking 7-game losing streak, the Blues have now rattled off 3-straight with 2 of those victories coming against the Golden Knights and Avalanche. That's the Blues team we all expected this season, so perhaps Craig Berube's lit a fire under his guys (they call him The Chief for a reason… if you need proof, YouTube him). They head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks who are 3-4-3 in their last 10, but if those overtime losses went a different way, that record could either look really great or really bad. Even if their expectations were low coming into the season, the Blackhawks have shown to be dangerous and not an easy victory. This is an old-school rivalry and 2 points are on the line in the Central Division. Can the Blues string 4 wins in a row together, or will the Blackhawks play spoiler?

NHL Best Bets for Blues-Blackhawks

Blues PL +160

Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) over 2.5 shots on goal -135

Pavel Buchnevich (STL) over 0.5 points -155

Kings vs Oilers

What's that smell? (makes a sniffing sound) I think I smell… a video game matchup. What constitutes a video game matchup, you ask? Two teams that post big numbers on the scoreboard but allow their opponents to do the same. These teams are also nearly identical on paper coming into this one. The Kings are 10-7-1 overall and 6-3-1 in their last 10. They've scored 61 goals and allowed 63. They have a 4-4-1 road record too. The Oilers are 9-7 overall and 6-4 in their last 10. They've potted 59 goals and surrendered 58. They're only 4-5 at home this year so far. By the way, have you seen Connor McDavid this year? If you haven't, watch this game. He is the epitome of a Create A Player from a video game.

NHL Picks and Props for Kings-Oilers

Oilers ML -150

Over 6.5 -135

Trevor Moore (LAK) over 2.5 shots on goal -130





A smattering of other picks that I like tonight:

NHL Player Props

Alex DeBrincat (OTT) over 3.5 shots on goal -105

Claude Giroux (OTT) over 0.5 assists -110

Connor McDavid (EDM) over 1.5 points -135

Zach Hyman (EDM) over 3.5 shots on goal +115

Gabriel Vilardi (LAK) over 0.5 points -105

Phillip Danault (LAK) under 0.5 points -110

Jordan Kyrou (STL) over 2.5 shots on goal -155

Pavel Buchnevich (STL) anytime goalscorer +190

Victor Olofsson (BUF) under 2.5 shots on goal -115

Patrick Kane (CHI) under 3.5 shots on goal -175

Happy hunting y'all!