NHL Picks Today: NHL Best Bets for Predators vs. Hurricanes

NHL Picks for January 5: Predators vs. Hurricanes

The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) kick off a five-game road trip at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. against the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6). This is the first of two regular-season meetings, as the teams will also meet in the Music City on April 6.

The Preds doubled up the Montreal Canadiens by a 6-3 score on Tuesday as the Over connected. Nashville is not only 2-0-1 across the past 3 games, perking up in the closing days of 2022, and early days of 2023, but the offense is on fire. The Preds have produced a total of 16 goals, or 5.33 goals per game (GPG), in the three-game span.

The Canes saw their 11-game win streak, and 17-game point streak (15-0-2), come to an end last time out against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. It was also Carolina's first loss in regulation this season when leading after two periods (16-1-2).

Nashville turns to Juuse Saros (13-10-5, 2.76 GAA, .915 SV%) to keep the winning train on the track, while Carolina is projected to use Antti Raanta (10-2-2, 2.62 GAA, .897 SV%, 2 SO).

The Predators have registered four straight victories against Metropolitan Division teams, too, although it is still 4-9 in the past 13 games overall, while going 2-5 in the past seven on the road, and just 1-7 in the past eight games against winning teams.

Despite Nashville's modest win streak lately, it can't be trusted against the upper-echelon teams in the NHL.

The Hurricanes had their franchise-record point streak snapped at MSG, but that might have been the best thing to happen heading into this game. The pressure is off, and Carolina can play loose at home with the stress of the streak in the rear-view mirror.

Carolina is 42-14 in the past 56 games at PNC Arena, or a .750 win percentage, while going 7-1 in the past eight games when working on a day of rest.

Better yet, the home team has won 12 of the past 14 games overall, while the Predators are just 8-23 in the past 31 meetings, and 2-14 in the past 16 trips to the Triangle.

The best bet is playing the puck line on Carolina, as the money line is just too expensive.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Predators vs. Hurricanes

Hurricanes -1.5 PL (+125 at BetMGM)

Raanta conceded four goals on 28 shots on the road against the New Jersey Devils last time out, but he was a winner in the wild 5-4 shootout win. Prior to that, he blanked the Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers in back-to-back starts on home ice from Dec. 27-30, turning aside 43 consecutive shots at PNC.

Saros stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced against the Habs, and he also won his most recent road start against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 30, a 6-1 win at Honda Center.

As such, while the Over is 5-2 in the past seven games overall for the Preds, the Under is 5-2 in the past seven games when working on a day of rest.

The Hurricanes are 8-2 in the past 10 games at home for the Hurricanes, while going 7-3 in the past 10 against losing teams, and 7-3 in the past 10 against Central Division teams, too.

The Under is 6-2-1 in the past nine meetings in North Carolina, too. Go low, and enjoy!

NHL Totals Bets for Predators vs. Hurricanes

Under 6 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Predators vs. Hurricanes

As far as props are concerned, let's take a look at a few red-hot players who should continue putting up some offense, even in what is expected to be a low-scoring affair.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg has rolled up five goals with eight points, including two power-play points, in the past four outings. As such, he is a good play to record at least one point in Raleigh.

Filip Forsberg Over 0.5 Points (-134 at FanDuel)

Nashville's Mikael Granlund has registered four assists across the past three outings, and he is worth a look at near even-money to grab at least one point in this one.

Mikael Granlund Over 0.5 Points (-104 at FanDuel)

For the home side, Carolina's Brent Burns has a goal with five points in the past four games, including three power-play points during the stretch. As such, he is a good play for at least one point on the man advantage for a chance to double up.