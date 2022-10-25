NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets and NHL Player Props for Tuesday, October 25

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: NHL Player Props and Picks for Tuesday, October 25

10 games on the slate. 3 bets for each of them. Let's. Get. Frisky.

Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins

I love how these teams are playing. Many predicted them to be battling for a playoff spot come year's end, but for now, they are both sitting atop their respective divisions with only 1 regulation loss to both their names. The Stars just lost their first one 24 hours ago in Ottawa, and the Bruins haven't lost at home yet. I am notoriously opposed to betting teams that are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

NHL Picks for Stars-Bruins

Bruins ML -145

Under 6.5 -120

Tyler Seguin (DAL) over 0.5 points +100

Phoenix Coyotes vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The 'Yotes are still on an opening season road trip visiting actual NHL arenas before returning home to sublet a spare room in their college roommate's house aka to play where the ASU Sun Devils play. They have gotten smoked in all but 1 game, where they took advantage of a Maple Leafs team dealing with internal drama. The Blue Jackets have been more competitive in their last few but can't seem to piece together a full 60-minute performance. You gotta really love the game to watch this one.

NHL Bets and Player Props for Coyotes-Blue Jackets

Over 6.5 -130

Anytime Goalscorer, Kent Johnson (CBJ) +330

Team Total Goals, Coyotes over 2.5 -135

Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens

This game is a yin and yang of sorts. The Wild seem to get themselves into high-scoring affairs, mainly because they seem to think defense is optional and like to surrender 5 goals per game. The Canadiens on the other hand are only giving up about 3 goals per game, but they're not scoring much more than that either. The Habs are playing their best hockey on home ice, and they will be in their own barn for this tilt.

NHL Picks and Props for Wild-Canadiens

Canadiens PL -165

Matthew Boldy (MIN) over 2.5 shots on goal +100

Cole Caufield (MTL) over 0.5 points -150

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings

Take me back to circa 2002 when both of these teams were the unquestioned powerhouses in the NHL. They collectively won 6 Cups in the span from 1995 through 2003. These clubs are far from that mantle this season. The Devils have come out of the gate sloppy, slow, and utterly boring. The Wings, on the other hand, haven't lost in regulation yet, are dangerous in the offensive zone, and pretty stingy in the defensive zone. The book has them at equal -110 odds on the moneyline right now, and I expect a good competitive game too.

NHL Best Bets for Devils-Red Wings

Red Wings ML -110

Under 6.5 +105

Goal In First Ten, under 0.5 +130

Avalanche vs Rangers

Potential Stanley Cup preview? I said this in one of my articles last week about the Hurricanes/Flames matchup, and the same applies here. These are easily two of the Top 3 teams in their respective conferences. Superstar talent complemented by incredible depth pieces. They're marvelous athletic products. Both teams are sitting at 3-2-1. The Rags are coming off perplexing losses at home to the Blue Jackets and the Sharks. The Avs just knocked off the Golden Knights in Vegas. The odds are both equal at -110 on the moneyline. The over/under of 6.5 is also at -110 apiece. This will be a barn burner at Madison Square Garden.

NHL Picks and Props for Rangers vs Avalanche

Rangers ML -110

Goal In First 10, Under 0.5 +140

Artemi Panarin (NYR) over 2.5 shots on goal +105

Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks

The Panthers head to the Windy City looking every bit the stalwart that they were expected to be with new bruiser Matthew Tkachuk and new head coach Paul Maurice. The Blackhawks had low expectations coming into a rebuilding season, but Patrick Kane and the bunch have rattled off three straight victories… to non-playoff teams of last year though. The Panthers are a heavy favorite in this tilt. And for good reason.

NHL Picks and Props for Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Under 7 -130

60 Min Line, Panthers -160

Matthew Tkachuk (FLA) over 3.5 shots on goal +130

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Calgary Flames

This could also be a Stanley Cup preview because if I had to pick just 1 team from each conference based on the eye test, these look like the best clubs all around. The Penguins have scored more goals than any other team, and the Flames are playing hard-nosed hockey under Darryl Sutter, owner of one of the best interviews in all of pro sports (do yourself a favor and YouTube him). The Pens are on their western Canada road swing and just got doubled up on in Edmonton 6-3. The Flames are 1-1 in their last two, getting crushed by the Sabres 6-3 before bouncing back with a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes. This will be exceptional television.

Penguins vs Flames Best Bets

Penguins ML +130

Over 6.5 -125

Tyler Toffoli over 0.5 points -120

Buffalo Sabres vs Seattle Kraken

The Sabres are off to what might be the most surprising start of any team so far this season. They've been putrid for the last decade but had cautious optimism that they'd take a step forward this season. Well, they've seemed to have done just that, as they've knocked off the Flames and the Oilers in their west coast road trip. They visit the Kraken, who can be competitive when they want to be, and a clear expansion franchise at other times. This is a sneaky good game to watch tonight.

NHL Best Bets for Sabres-Kraken

Sabres ML +105

Under 6.5 +105

Tage Thompson (BUF) over 2.5 shots on goal -145

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks

I like the Knights' game under Bruce Cassidy. Dare I say I love it. It's fun to watch. Lots of pucks on net. Aggressive forechecking and heavy hitting. Speed. It'll shake things up in the Pacific division. The Sharks look great, but not because of their play. I just really love the uniforms they're rocking this year. The Shark Tank is a tough place to play though, so this one should be more competitive than it may seem.

Under 6.5 -110

Goal In First Ten, under 0.5 +120

Reilly Smith (VGK) over 0.5 points -115

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Los Angeles Kings

The Lightning have had one of the toughest schedules coming out of the gate, with tilts against the Rangers, Penguins, and Panthers already. They're a better team than their 3-3 record shows, and still have one of the deepest rosters in the game. The Kings have surrendered the most goals in the NHL so far and haven't won either of the 2 games they've played on home ice. The Lightning are just starting their western road swing, and the Kings are returning home after playing a few games out east. If we get the best out of both sides, this should be a competitive matchup.

Over 6.5 -110

Steven Stamkos (TB) over 3.5 shots on goal +140

Anze Kopitar (LA) over 0.5 assists +100

Happy hunting y'all!

