NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets and Props for Thursday, October 27

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: NHL Player Props and Picks for Thursday, October 27

Three bets for each game on the late Thursday night NHL slate. Who's ready to get frisky?

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Oilers vs Blackhawks

This is tricky. I have a few guiding principles when it comes to betting hockey. One is: to avoid teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Oilers beat the Blues in St. Louis last night, which looks great on paper since the Blues are great in real life, but did they empty the tank already before getting to Chicago? Another principle: fade the hot hand; if a team's on a winning streak, proceed with caution to avoid potential heartbreak. The Blackhawks have won 4 straight and just knocked off a very good Panthers team. Two of my core principles are pitted against one another. Which wins out?

Blackhawks PL -130

Over 6.5 -130

Max Domi over 0.5 points +105

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

Capitals vs Stars

I'm a Caps fan. If you read my other articles when the Caps were on the slate, you'd know this by now. I literally played for the Washington Little Capitals when I was in high school. I should know this team like the back of my hand. Yet, they perplex me. They're so hard to bet on. When I think they're going to crush it, they flop. When I think they're going to flop, they crush it. And then there are nights like their last outing where they have to score 4-unanswered in the 3rd period to beat the Kings. And I just don't know what to do with that. The Stars look good though. Dare I say very good. They're returning home after dropping two straight on the tail end of their road trip but looked solid in every game leading up to those losses to the Senators and Bruins. I can say that the Caps are historically bad on the road in Dallas too. That's a real thing. Look it up.

Stars ML -125

Over 6.5 +100

Mason Marchment (DAL) over 0.5 points -110

Canucks vs Kraken

Some pressing questions heading into this matchup. First, is this a rivalry now? Is it being marketed as a border battle given that these two teams are a stone's throw from one another up north? I say it might as well be! The Canucks need a rival since the Oilers and Flames really don't claim them as such. Now for the serious questions though: the Canucks have to win a game at some point right? They're the only winless team in the NHL, meaning somehow the Coyotes have more wins than they do. Is tonight the night they actually pull one out? Or do the Kraken keep stealing our money like they did when they beat Buffalo and Colorado recently?

Canucks ML +105

Under 6.5 -115

Jaden Schwartz (SEA) over 2.5 shots on goal -135

Maple Leafs vs Sharks

This feels like a trap game. The Leafs are wobbly. Some nights, you'll get what you paid for in a superstar roster playing as superstars should play. Others, they'll lose on home ice to the Coyotes. The Sharks are bad though. But they're not so bad that they can't do things like beat the Rangers at Madison Square Garden when no one in their right mind picked them to win that game. And the Sharks are less bad when they play at home, which they are doing tonight. This is looking like a player prop kind of night. Did you know Timo Meier is tied for the league lead with 42 shots on goal so far? Did you know that is two times more than the next closest player on the Sharks?

Under 6.5 -120

Michael Bunting (TO) over 0.5 points -125

Timo Meier (SJ) over 3.5 shots on goal -150

Jets vs Kings

The Jets had one of the toughest schedules coming out of the gate, with games against the Rangers, Stars, Avalanche, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, and Blues for their first 6. They won 3 of those. That's huge for a team that missed the playoffs last year. The Kings made the playoffs last year, and are expected to do so again this year. They can score goals. Only the Bruins and Penguins have scored more so far. They also give up a ton of goals. They're tied with the Blue Jackets for most goals against so far. The Jets play a tight defensive game, so this one will be decided by whichever style wins out: will the Jets outlast the Kings, or will the Kings overpower the Jets?

Jets ML +125

Over 6 -115

Mark Scheifele over 2.5 shots on goal +120

Happy hunting y'all!