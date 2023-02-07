NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets for Tuesday, February 7

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Six games in the NHL tonight, and you know I've got a bet for every single one of them!

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. DraftKings has competitive NHL odds all season long and you can sign up using the DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly when you wager $5. If you're in Massachusetts, get ahead of the game before launch with the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code for a pre-live bonus.

NHL Expert Bets Tonight

Sharks vs Lightning

The Lightning did not get off to a hot start coming off the All-Star break, falling 7-1 on the road to the Panthers last night. The Bolts got absolutely dominated, which is uncharacteristic for a veteran-laden, Cup-winning club. They have a great chance to bounce back at home tonight against the Sharks. A loss on the road isn't entirely out of the blue for the Lightning either, as they are 12-12 away from home this season. But, they're one of the league's best on home ice posting a 20-4-1 record, and have won 12 consecutive games at Amalie Arena. They are riding a hot streak against the Sharks too, winning 6 in a row and 4 straight at home. Give me the Bolts in a big win.

Lightning PL +100

Avalanche vs Penguins

These two clubs have some striking similarities coming into this matchup: confusing inconsistency and fighting for a playoff spot. The Avs' inconsistency isn't entirely confusing given the treachery they've experienced with injuries this season. They started the 2023 side of the calendar slow only winning 1 of their first 5 games, but they've revved it up a notch since that stretch posting a 7-1 record over their previous 8 games. The Pens on the other hand seem to be middling at the wrong time. They're only 4-3-3 in their last 10 games and have lost 3 of 4. The Pens do seem consistent against Central Division opponents so far this season though, winning 7 of 8 games, and are 8-3 overall against teams from the Western Conference. I think those trends are deceiving. Avs on the road.

Avalanche ML -110

Oilers vs Red Wings

The Oilers were one of the hottest teams heading into the All-Star break, going 7-0-1 in their last 7 games. They'll try to keep that heat blazing with their first game back, taking on the Red Wings on the road. Maybe more impressively, the Oilers have only lost 1 game in regulation on the road since December 12. Although the Red Wings won 2 of their final 3 games heading into last week's All-Star break, I think they are completely outmatched tonight, perhaps by Connor McDavid alone.

Oilers ML -175

Kraken vs Islanders

The Islanders were the first to make a big splash in this year's trade festivities by acquiring former Canucks captain Bo Horvat just before the All-Star break. Horvat's tenure on Long Island got off to a good start with the Isles winning his first game last night in Philly over the Flyers. They welcome a different animal to UBS Arena in the Kraken tonight, a team that's only lost 5 games in regulation on the road all season. Even with the Isles winning 3 straight, I like the rested legs, especially considering the Kraken won the January 1 matchup between these clubs 4-1.

Kraken ML -110

Sign up at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code for a first bet offer worth up to $1,000. If you're in Massachusetts, register with the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code for a great welcome offer.

Golden Knights vs Predators

The Golden Knights have only won 2 of their last 10 games. The Predators are riding a 3-game win streak and playing their best hockey in front of their hometown crowd. DJ, play "I Like It, I Love It" by Tim McGraw.

Predators ML -115

Ducks vs Blackhawks

Yuck. Gross. Ew. Ick. That's how I feel looking at this matchup, pitting the league's two worst teams against one another. Both clubs are actively trying to lose hockey games in a fight for the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, with the Ducks being just 4 points ahead of the Blackhawks for last place in the entire league. This one is tough to call with that in mind, but the Ducks played in Dallas last night - losing 3-2 in a shootout - and if I had to give the advantage to either side, I'd give it to the rested legs on home ice.

Blackhawks ML -125

Happy hunting y'all!