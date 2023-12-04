NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for December 4, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Monday, December 4

Six games of NHL action on the slate, and I'm slingin' the best NHL bets and player props tonight at ya. Got some big bouts on the board to sink our teeth into. The battle for Pennsylvania between the Pens and Flyers. A tough road test for the surging Stars in Tampa. A slugfest between the Jets and Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are worth some attention regardless of their opponent. Games are fun when the Yotes play at Mullett Arena. Oh, the Canadiens are also playing the Kraken, the most underwhelming matchup on the board perhaps. We're getting after it nonetheless! Let's dish.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Capitals ML (+105 on FanDuel)

The Caps are a slight road underdog heading into Mullett Arena tonight. The Coyotes have won three in a row and six of their last 10 in Arizona State's home barn. The Caps took two on the road in Southern California from the Kings and Ducks before falling to the Golden Knights in Vegas. Call me a homer who played for the Washington Little Caps (true story) but I'll take Alex Ovechkin and the boys for plus money here and feel pretty good about it.

Penguins ML (-128 on FanDuel)

The Pens lost to the Flyers just 2 days ago in another contest that exposed their god-awful power play which went 0 for 5. The Flyers managed 1 PPG, which ended up being the difference. John Tortorella's got his guys playing hard, but I think the momentum swings back the other way today. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have a combined 26 points in their last 10 games against Philly, and I think they lead the charge again tonight.

Jets, Hurricanes under 6.5 (-122 on FanDuel)

Seven of the last 10 home games for the Jets have hit this under. The Hurricanes have actually played a ton of high-scoring games this season, but I think the matchup with a sturdy Jets defensive core and Connor Hellebuyck sees Rod Brind 'Amour's bunch lock it up. Wouldn't be surprised if this is a close one down the stretch too.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Dylan Strome over 0.5 points (+110 on DraftKings)

Strome finally got on the board with an assist against the Golden Knights after going 4 games without a point. I like his matchup against his former team tonight. Seems like a layup for plus money here.

Evgeni Malkin over 0.5 points (-166 on DraftKings)

This isn't the riskiest play but sometimes you gotta press an easy button. He's got a point in nine of his last 10 against Philly, and three in a row overall. The Pens need a bounceback win against their cross-state rival, so I expect him to come out firing.

Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots on goal (-115 on DraftKings)

He's slapped this prop in six of his last 10 home games and five of his last 10 overall. Why not again tonight?

Happy hunting y'all!