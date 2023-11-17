NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday, November 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got three games of NHL action on the board tonight, but I got picks for two of them because I didn't wake up in time to write before the Red Wings-Maple Leafs game started in Sweden. So, here are your best NHL bets tonight, domestically speaking.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Sabres, Jets under 6.5 (-102 on DraftKings)

The Sabres roll into Winnipeg tonight without superstar center Tage Thompson and losers of 3 of their last 4. The Jets come into tonight's tilt hitting the over 6.5 goal total in 6 of their last 10 contests, but I like Connor Hellebuyck to stand tall between the pipes in this one. The Sabres have only scored 7 total goals in their last 4 games too.

Panthers, Ducks over 6.5 (-134 on FanDuel)

The Cats lost a 2-1 tilt in LA just last night and head down I-5 to take on the Ducks for the second leg of a back-to-back. I lean on the over when a team's on a back-to-back, especially this Panthers team that has played in 6 straight games hitting over 6.5 total goals before last night's under. The Ducks are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall too, and they've scored 3+ goals in 8 of those 10 too.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Connor Hellebuyck under 25.5 saves (-115 on DraftKings)

I like the Jets to serve a healthy slice of humble pie to the Sabres tonight. Hellebuyck's hit this under in 6 of his last 10, and the Sabres are a streaky shots on goal team. They've posted 35 and 34 in their last 2 games, but also have tallies of 15, 22, and 21 in the mix over their last 10 games too. I think they'll be on the latter side of that mix in Winnipeg tonight.

Mark Scheifele over 0.5 points (-160 on DraftKings)

He's got a point in every home game this season and has 18 points in 15 games overall. He's riding a 4-game point streak and I think he makes it five tonight.

Mason McTavish over 0.5 points (-120 on DraftKings)

Mason's reminding everyone why he was the 3rd overall pick in 2021. He's got a point in 12 of his 16 games and has 16 points on the season overall. The Panthers lost to the Kings in LA last night, so the Ducks got 'em on the second night of a back-to-back. I think there'll be a bunch of goals in this game, so I like McTavish to get on the scoresheet for his squad.

Happy hunting, y'all!