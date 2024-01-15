NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for January 15, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got a rockin' smorgasbord of an NHL plate of picks tonight with 10 games on this fine MLK Day. At the time of this writing the Sharks-Sabres game is already underway and we've got a few other games starting between 1 and 3pm ET, so we'll focus on the matchups dropping the puck after that. Here are the best NHL bets and player props today!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Flyers, Blues under 6.5 (-134 on FanDuel)

Both teams have been playing what would be termed "low-event hockey" of late with 7 of the last 10 games going under 6.5 for each squad. This could be a fun game for fans of the rough and tumble style of old time hockey since both teams like to throw their weight around. I could see a 3-2 sort of affair taking place in St. Louis after all is said and done.

Flyers ML (+102 on DraftKings)

I hate this pick, but I love it at the same time. I hate thinking I can trust the Flyers, but they're riding a 3-game win streak and just went into Winnipeg on Saturday and shutout the current top dog in the league. The Blues are 6-4 in their last 10 games overall, but they got outshot by wide margins in 4 of those 6 wins so I think they benefited from a little puck luck. Let's ride the hot hand.

Islanders ML (-102 on FanDuel)

It's hard for me to love a team that's lost 5 of their last 7 games over the previous 2-week stretch, but I hate the Isles less than I hate the Wild in this one. The Isles need a win to jump back into a Wild Card spot in the East, and the race for those 2 spots is so tight that every game counts for them (and the 5 other teams that are within 3 points of one another). The Wild have been totally sputtering, losing 4 straight games and 8 of their last 9.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal (-140 on DraftKings)

Hard to argue who the best player in the world is right now, or at least the most dominant, with the show Mac's been putting on of late. He's got 16 points in his last 10 games, and he's amassed a whopping 46 shots in those contests. That puts him right on this prop line, but he's registered 5 and 7 in his last 2 respectively and touts a juicy matchup with the Canadiens tonight.

Joel Farabee over 0.5 points (-120 on DraftKings)

Joel's got 11 points in his last 10 games and has gotten on the scoresheet in 7 of those 10. The Blues pose a solid matchup too, so I expect him to have chances again tonight.

Roman Josi over 0.5 points (-130 on DraftKings)

Who are you and what have you done with the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights?? The Preds' opponent tonight may be wearing the Vegas wardrobe but they haven't been playing like the same team that basically dominated for the entire 2023 calendar year. They've won 3 of their last 10, and have names like Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore, William Karlsson, and Chandler Stephenson on today's injury report. Josi's riding a 3-game point streak and has 9 points in his last 10 games overall, so I like him to notch another tally or two tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!