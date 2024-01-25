NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for January 25, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

I LOVE this NHL slate tonight. I'm dropping six of the best NHL bets and player props tonight down below here, but honestly, I could throw so many more at you. Some of the names I left off the list here but I'm eyeing for my own personal queue are: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nazem Kadri, and Flyers ML. I'll let you do your own research on those, but feel free to take this free advice with the six in this article. Let's have a day!

The BetMGM bonus code has a great offer for hockey fans, including $158 in bonus bets at signup for new customers.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Senators ML (+114 on DraftKings)

I always try to have some extra sweaty plays on my plate, and this is my quintessential sweaty play for tonight. The Sens won their last two games and four of their last six overall. The Bruins dropped a hard-fought 3-2 game to the Hurricanes in Boston last night, and even though they don't lose two in a row often, tonight could be a good night to buy the plus-money risk for them to do so.

Ducks, Stars under 6.5 (-108 on FanDuel)

This might be one of the least-watched games on the slate tonight, but let's not sleep on this line. The Stars have absolutely dominated the Ducks in recent history, winning eight of their last 10 with only one loss between now and 2018. Nine straight matchups between these two have gone under 6.5. I expect the Stars to shut down the little offensive firepower the Ducks have and not need more than three or four tallies of their own to get the W.

Devils, Hurricanes under 6.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Still no Jack Hughes in the lineup for New Jersey and Carolina played in Boston last night. Although these teams played high-scoring hockey in the Second Round of the playoffs last year, I think this matchup in the doldrums of the regular season offers a perfect opportunity for a tight, heavy-checking style. Maybe 3-2 kind of affair.

See what Caesars has to offer in the NHL betting world with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Brady Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal (-110 on FanDuel)

Brady's been cold his last two outings, notching one shot apiece in each. But he's hit over 3.5 shots in eight straight contests with the Bruins and in nine of his last 10 home games overall.

Joel Farabee over 0.5 points (-135 on DraftKings)

Farabee's a big reason why the Flyers are perhaps the biggest surprise this season so far. His team sits within a few points of first place in the Metro, and he sits second on the team in points with 40 total. He's got a point in seven straight games and eight of his last 10 overall. He's registered a point in five straight road games too.

Nikita Kucherov over 1.5 points (-135 on DraftKings)

This dude is an animal, and that's not specifically a reference to his bear-like chest hair. He's second in points on the season with EIGHTY already. He's got 19 points in his last 10 games overall AND he's got 19 points in his last 10 home games too. The Coyotes got thumped 6-2 in Sunrise last night, and Bolts come into this game hot. I like the home team to feast on the limping Coyotes, and for Kuch to gorge himself too.

Happy hunting y'all!