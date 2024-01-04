NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for January 4, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy New Year, everybody! I hope your holidays were full of all the things you love. For me, that involved a lot of sports, and now that the calendar has turned the page, we're getting back into the NHL action. A fresh year means a fresh start. Time to build that 2024 bank roll, starting with the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Penguins, Bruins over 5.5 (-132 on FanDuel)

The Pens have lost 3 straight to the Bruins and 6 of their last 10. The Penguins are coming into this one with a bit of mojo though. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games overall and have scored 21 goals in their previous 5 games. The Bruins have rattled off 4-straight wins and have potted 18 goals in that stretch. Loving this over line.

Sabres, Canadiens under 6.5 (+105 on DraftKings)

The Habs played in Dallas last night and surprised bettors with a 4-3 win despite being big underdogs. They head back home to take on the Sabres tonight. Buffalo hasn't had the offensive spark that many expected them to have this season, and they've lost 5 of their last 6 to the Canadiens too. 7 of the last 10 matchups between these 2 clubs have gone under 6.5, and on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, I think the Habs are just going to be clawing through this one.

Wild ML (+110 on DraftKings)

The Bolts are just not a good road team. It's been a thorn in their side for a few seasons now, and their 7-11-2 mark on the road so far this season hasn't changed their fortune. The Wild are 10-6-2 at home, and despite dropping their last 2 on home ice, they rattled off 7 in a row just before that. I think the home underdog with plus money in this one is worth the squeeze.

Avalanche ML (+110 on DraftKings)

The Stars lost to the Canadiens last night and the Avalanche had the night off. That was the first loss on home ice for the Stars after 6 consecutive victories in Dallas. The Avs are considerably better at home than they are away, with a 16-4 record for the former and an 8-7-3 record for the latter. Logic would suggest that the Stars, despite being on a back-to-back, would prevail here. I think Vegas wants you to think that way, so we're going against the grain here and taking the plus-money juice.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Dylan Cozens to record 3+ shots on goal (-128 on FanDuel)

Cozens is in a prime spot against a tired Habs team tonight. He's registered 6 shots on goal in 2 straight games, so we're riding the hot hand in a juicy matchup with this one.

Cale Makar to record 3+ shots on goal (-152 on FanDuel)

Loving the Avs tonight, and loving Makar too. He's cashed this line in 8 of his last 10, and hit it in 5 straight before to round out December's slate. If you're feeling frisky, his 4+ shots on goal line is +165.

Quinn Hughes to record 1+ assists (-128 on FanDuel)

The leader for the Norris Trophy right now has hit in 67% of his road games and in 5 straight overall. The Blues are a juicy matchup since they're allowing 3.5 goals against per game in their last 10, and the Canucks have been scoring neary 4 per game in that same stretch. I like the captain to be active on the scoresheet tonight.

Joey Daccord over 27.5 saves (-110 on DraftKings)

Daccord made a statement in the Winter Classic, shutting out the defending Cup champ Golden Knights. The Senators peppered 38 shots on goal in their loss to the Canucks on Tuesday, and I think the Kraken pose a tough challenge with their tough forecheck. I like Daccord to make another statement here.

Happy hunting y'all!