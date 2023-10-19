NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Thursday, October 19

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Picks for Thursday, October 19

We have a 12-pack on Thursday night in the National Hockey League, and one of the games can be viewed on hulu, with the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche facing down on ESPN late night. We were stuck in neutral playing the full slate Tuesday night, just making some modest gains. Let's stay in the black and build that bankroll for the holidays!

Here are the best NHL bets for tonight!

Check out BetMGM this hockey season using the BetMGM bonus code for hundreds of dollars in bonuses at signup. If you're already registered at BetMGM, there are more of the Best sportsbook promo codes here at RotoWire.

Flames vs Sabres

The Sabres were expected to do big things this season, but they've stumbled out of the gate with just one overtime win with two regulation losses so far. Buffalo is averaging just 2.0 goals per game (GPG), while allowing 3.3 GPG, cashing the Under in each outing. The Flames cashed the Under last time out, and it is 1-1-1 overall. Jacob Markstrom has keep the Flames in every game, and he'll do the same in Buffalo. The Flames have won five straight meetings at KeyBank Center, with the road team 4-0 in the past four in the series.

Flames ML (-108 at FanDuel)

Canucks vs Lightning

The Canucks are a long way from home. In fact, it's about the furthest, geographically, that Vancouver can go. The Canucks probably wish they could skip this game each season, too, not because of the long distance, but because Vancouver is 0-6 in the past six meetings, including 1-4 in the past five skates at Amalie Arena. At least they won't have to contend with Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is still recovering from surgery, but the Lightning is still the play as they look to snap a three-game skid (0-2-1).

Lightning ML (-130 at BetMGM)

Predators vs Rangers

The Predators were treated rudely by the visiting Edmonton Oilers, falling 6-1, and they have dropped three of four games overall. The only win was against a struggling, toothless Seattle Kraken team. The Rangers have picked up two wins in three tries, including a victory in the home win last time out against the Arizona Coyotes. Look for the Blueshirts to take care of another Western Conference foe at MSG.

Rangers ML (-188 at FanDuel)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers

The Panthers play their home opener at Amerant Bank Arena, formerly FLA Live Arena, former BB&T Center, formerly Bank Atlantic Center, formerly Office Depot Center, formerly National Car Rental Center, etc. Florida's arena, since it opened in 1998, has had more names than the team has had playoff appearances.

No matter how mediocre Florida has been, however, it has had the number of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Sunrise. The Leafs are just 1-4 in the past five meetings, and 4-9 in the past 13 trips to South Florida. Look for more of the same Thursday, as the Cats are solid short 'dogs at home.

Panthers ML (+115 at Caesars)

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this NHL season with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

Oilers vs Flyers

The Oilers were treated rudely by the Vancouver Canucks in a home-and-home set to open the season, getting outscored 12-4 in a pair of losses. It got well in the Music City, however, as Edmonton took out its frustrations on the Preds 6-1 as a road favorite. Expect a similar situation Thursday in the City of Brotherly Love. However, the Flyers are 2-1 as underdogs on the puck line, and they're a good play catching a goal and a half on home ice.

Flyers PL (+130 at DraftKings)

Kings vs Wild

Over the years, the Kings have loathed making trips to the Twin Cities. The Kings have been crowned in five of the past six visits to XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, and the favorite is 19-7 in the past 26 meetings overall in the series.

Los Angeles hasn't had trouble scoring, notching 12 goals in three games, but it has also allowed 12 goals, too. It's been an early roller coaster ride for Minnesota, pitching a 2-0 shutout in the opener, getting trucked 7-4 in Toronto, while roughing up Montreal 5-2 on the road. The best bet here is going high on the total.

Over 6 (-115 at BetMGM)

Coyotes vs Blues

The Coyotes will use Karel Vejmelka in the crease, against Jordan Binnington for the Blues. Both of the tendies have looked very good so far in the early going, and the best bet in this contest is to go low on the total.

The Under is 14-6-2 in the past 22 meetings at Enterprise Center, while going 6-2-2 in the past 12 road games for the Coyotes dating back to last season. While it's all about the Over, as far as the trends, for the Blues dating back to last season, the Under has cashed in each of their outings this season.

Under 6.5 (-128 at DraftKings)

Golden Knights vs Jets

The defending champs are a perfect 4-for-4 so far. They posted a 3-2 shootout win over the Dallas Stars, snapping a three-game string of winning by the exact score of 4-1.

The Jets have been up and down, pun unintended. A 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers is sandwiched around a pair of losses to Western Conference teams. Winnipeg has struggled defensively, allowing four or more goals in all three outings. That's not good with VGK pulling into town.

Golden Knights ML (-111 at FanDuel)

Stars vs Ducks

The Stars have played a couple of low-scoring, close games, winning and losing a shootout in each outing, while posting the Under in each battle.

The Ducks suffered a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights before rebounding for a surprising 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Defense and goaltending is easily in favor of the Stars, and it's hard to see the Ducks getting over on Jake Oettinger.

Under 6.5 (-140 at FanDuel)

Hurricanes vs Kraken

The Kraken have struggled to make things happen offensively. In fact, Seattle has lit the lamp just three total times in four games, hitting the Under in each outing.

The Hurricanes have cashed the Over in all four games to date, however, totaling 20 goals, while allowing 17 goals. The Kraken should get well against the Hurricanes, who might be without Frederik Andersen due to injury. Something's gotta give here, but the Kraken cannot be trusted to score regularly.

Hurricanes ML (-140 at Caesars)

Blackhawks vs Avalanche

The Blackhawks have already scored two road wins against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs so far, with both Petr Mrazek and Anders Soderblom picking up a win apiece in goal. Chicago made headlines by selecting Connor Bedard No. 1 overall, but the big news is that Chicago has allowed just nine total goals in four games, cashing the Under in each outing.

The Avalanche has allowed just two goals in the past two games, and Alexandar Georgiev has looked sharp in three outings overall. Go low on this total, too.

Under 6.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

Bruins vs Sharks

The Bruins rolled up 65 wins and 135 points in the regular season. The B's didn't perform well in the postseason, but they have picked up right where they left off in the regular season last year. Boston has two wins, the product of strong defense and good goaltending. Linus Ullmark is likely to start, and the Sharks aren't beating him. Roll the dice on the puck line here.

Bruins PL (-110 at DraftKings)